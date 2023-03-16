I get a little peeved when I hear someone, especially the younger generation, say they’re bored. There are more things to do out there than you can imagine, the only secret is to get out of the house and explore. Nature is never boring and always instructive.
As a kid, my mom and dad seldom let us sit around the house. Mom would tell us it was a beautiful day outside and kick us out the door. Once the house was behind, ideas began to sprout. More often than not you’d wander over to a friend’s house and plan something exciting. Call your buddies, play ball, go swimming, play army, hide and seek which is still fun even when you’re an adult or go bottle hunting and turn the glass bottles in for candy at the local store. Twelve-ounce glass bottles were worth two cents and a quart glass bottle a nickel. In those days full sized candy bars were only a nickel and penny candy abounded. With very little exertion and an excursion over some steep road side banks, your sweet tooth could quickly be satisfied as people littered then as badly as they do now. The family didn’t have excess money in those days, but I never wanted candy thanks to bottle redemption.
Baseball was a favorite, no leagues for kids then but a pickup game was always possible at the High Street park. For a while, the only ball we had lost its cover so we wrapped it in electricians tape. I was catching and that ball came in as a wicked slider and the heavy ball almost ripped my glove off, came out of the pocket and smacked in the nose. Fountains of blood, but someone ran home and came back with some Kleenex which I stuffed up my nostrils. Since I was injured I moved to second base and the next catcher suffered the same fate as myself. That was a good thing though, he ran home and his mother, horrified, made his father buy us two new baseballs.
In those days electrical tape was today’s duct tape. It was sticky, stretched, held things together and enabled games to continue. A split bat was plied with glue, fitted together and the handle wrapped multiple times in electrician’s tape. That bat is still stuck together as far as I know. The thick tape felt great in the grip and took the rap of a solid hit. Any new bats were immediately wrapped in electrical tape and we seldom split a bat after that.
We never tolerated an adult umpire and it took a few games to figure out whoever was calling the game shouldn’t be playing. Some of the yelling and shouting, pushing and shoving that went before our enlightenment would have embarrassed a pack of hyenas. You’d have thought we were playing in the World Series from the passion involved.
I can still feel the hot sun on my neck, smell the dust, feel the worn glove on my hand, hear the shouts of encouragement battling against the heckling. I’ve nothing against Little League but the games we played then were fun. No pressure other than that you put on yourself, no authority figure coach only playing who he felt would win and best of all, no jerky parents with their egos and insistence on winning shooting off their mouths. It was a kid’s game and kids had fun. The older ones among us were decent and kept order if someone got out of line. If someone really deserved it, he got a warning push, then a smack in the mouth if he didn’t see the error of his ways. The good kids saw justice had been served, the offender was embarrassed and put in his place. In five minutes, everyone forgot about it and the game went on. We all instinctively knew that unless things were really serious, adults only made things worse.
This may come as a shock to my readers, but, believe it or not, I fished as often as I could. It was only a three-minute walk down Elm Street to the Tuna. In the spring, we hunted carp and quillback suckers from the spillway to the bridge and if we begged, mom would run us up High Street Extension to the Minard Run Bridge. My dad liked things to be exciting and, like a good PR man, named the ‘Tuna’ from Case Cutlery up to Minard Run Ancient Africa. Isn’t that a cool name full of mystery and danger for a young boy. We’d fish downstream to Elm Street and trudge up the hill home. Pretty much an all-day affair.
Fishing down the Tuna was never the same two times in a row. Depending on the water level the stream changed often, the type of birds and animals we’d see varied and the fish hit some days and not on others. Usually, we landed chubs and horned dace, big suckers and carp. But the deeper holes held some huge browns and rainbow trout washed down from the upstream stockings. We caught a couple big snapping turtles, mean-tempered things for sure, saw deer, mink, muskrat, blue herons, green herons, hawks, snakes, coons, you name it. Never a boring day wading the Tuna.
No, there was always something to do if you just got out of the house.