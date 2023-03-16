bad photo

Bored? What’s that? As kids in the neighborhood we always had something going on. Get several of us together and we’d come up with something to do quite easily despite the fact we often had to walk a ways to do so. Things have changed it seems, so the author looks back at what used to be and hopefully still is for many.

 Photo by Wade Robertson

I get a little peeved when I hear someone, especially the younger generation, say they’re bored. There are more things to do out there than you can imagine, the only secret is to get out of the house and explore. Nature is never boring and always instructive.

As a kid, my mom and dad seldom let us sit around the house. Mom would tell us it was a beautiful day outside and kick us out the door. Once the house was behind, ideas began to sprout. More often than not you’d wander over to a friend’s house and plan something exciting. Call your buddies, play ball, go swimming, play army, hide and seek which is still fun even when you’re an adult or go bottle hunting and turn the glass bottles in for candy at the local store. Twelve-ounce glass bottles were worth two cents and a quart glass bottle a nickel. In those days full sized candy bars were only a nickel and penny candy abounded. With very little exertion and an excursion over some steep road side banks, your sweet tooth could quickly be satisfied as people littered then as badly as they do now. The family didn’t have excess money in those days, but I never wanted candy thanks to bottle redemption.

