pengus

Kris Letang (58) of the Pittsburgh Penguins handles the puck against Tage Thompson (72) of the Buffalo Sabres at PPG PAINTS Arena.

 Joe Sargent/Getty Images/Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang found another way to surprise Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Crosby scored two goals, Letang returned 12 days after the second stroke of his career and the Penguins defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Saturday night.

