Kyle Dubas has been incredibly busy these past three weeks. Getting aligned with Penguins coaches and scouts. Meeting players and checking in on his free agents. Starting the search process for potential hockey operations hires.
But the team’s new president of hockey operations has also had opportunities to get out into the community.
He said Pittsburgh reminds him of home.
“The thing that’s really impressed me has been the quality of the people here and frankly how comfortable it’s been in the city already — not just for me, but for my family,” he said. “I’m from Sault Ste. Marie. Toronto, the city is much larger. It’s a great city, but here just feels a little bit more like home.
“We haven’t lost any games yet. So the people have been very, very kind.”
The 37-year-old grinned playfully. But Dubas knows that the passionate fans in his new city are eager to see what he has up his sleeve the next few days.
Dubas met with Pittsburgh area reporters Friday in Cranberry to outline his plans for the NHL draft on June 28-29 and free agency, which opens July 1.
The primary takeaways are that Dubas will explore all avenues to try to weaponize his projected $20.2 million in salary cap space, he is reluctant to part with the 14th overall pick unless the return includes an impact youngster and the new hockey boss will prioritize long-term flexibility over win-now shortcuts.
Dubas is committed to trying to build around the core trio of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, at least for another season. But Dubas acknowledged the Penguins entered the summer with a pretty sizable shopping list.
The Penguins will need a new No. 1 goalie if they do not re-sign free agent Tristan Jarry. Saying goodbye to Jason Zucker and Brian Dumoulin would leave holes high up on their depth chart. And Dubas indicated that he hopes to remake the bottom six after the top-heavy team missed the playoffs last season.
Dubas said he has had “varying degrees of conversation” with representatives for Jarry, Zucker, Dumoulin and other Penguins free agents this month.
Asked if he was hopeful that he would sign any of them to new deals before July 1, Dubas shed a little light on how he looks at contract negotiations.
“I’ve never kind of viewed it as being optimistic or pessimistic,” said Dubas, the former Toronto Maple Leafs GM. “I think it’s trying to figure out what the market is going to be for them and whether our view of it aligns with the player and their agent. We’re still working through that process right now.”
He plans to circle back with them next week in Nashville at the NHL draft.
“That will allow us to plan heading into free agency and it will allow them to kind of set their course,” he said. “If it’s going to be here, that’s great. If they’re going to be moving on, then we know we have the cap space to [utilize].”
A significant re-signing would chew up a chunk of that cap space, but only seven NHL teams are currently projected to have more than the Penguins.
More relevant, half the NHL’s teams have less than $10 million in cap space.
Based on conversations that he has had with his peers around the league, Dubas believes there are teams looking to shed salary over the next week, some because their tight cap situations prevent them from keeping everyone.
“We’re fortunate that the cap has remained flat [due to the financial impact of the pandemic],” Dubas said. “Because it allows us to take on people from other clubs that can bring us good value and have us pushing to contend.”
Boston, Tampa Bay and Vegas are a few of several teams in a difficult spot.
During his 20-minute press conference, Dubas suggested that if the Penguins add a marquee player, it will be via trade and not through free agency.
One of the best trade chips Dubas has is Pittsburgh’s first-round pick, which is 14th overall. He recognizes that a prospect picked there is unlikely to make an impact for at least two years. But he also indicated that it would take something significant for him to pass up on the chance to select a blue-chip talent.
The example that Dubas provided was “a very impactful younger player.”
Trade rumors are presently swirling around several quality NHL players who are under the age of 27. That list includes forwards Alex DeBrincat, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Travis Konecny and defenders Samuel Girard and Noah Hanifin.
As far as free agency goes, Dubas said he will likely be bargain hunting.
“I don’t think they’re going to be the big, splashy type of UFAs. They will probably be more subtle bets. And we’ll need to hit on those in order to have success,” Dubas said, adding, “I don’t think you’ll see us in the market for the long-term, highly expensive [players] — forwards especially — in free agency.”
He acknowledged that the team’s biggest needs will be obvious if they do not bring back Jarry and Dumoulin. With no goalie prospects close to the NHL, the Penguins would have to sign or trade for a new No. 1. And while Dumoulin has declined, the lefty still logged nearly 21 minutes per game last season.
But Dubas, who has had a number of long chats with coach Mike Sullivan about the state of the roster, has also identified the bottom six as a big focus.
“We need to add talent to the forward group,” he said. “Last year, the group got big performances out of its core players and still missed. So we need to have players on the third and fourth lines that can add certain utilities.”
Such as? Speed, competitiveness and youth were three things mentioned.
In terms of the bloated contracts on his books, Dubas doesn’t plan to buy anyone out this summer. Mikael Granlund was the most logical candidate.
“I think just there are more creative ways and better ways, especially in this [salary cap] environment, where if you have contracts that you view as problematic or you’re not getting great value, you can move them on,” he said. “[A buyout is] a last resort, and I don’t believe we’re at that point right now.”
His tenure has only just started, but the next two weeks will be a defining stretch for Dubas as he looks to remain in the good graces of Penguins fans.
Preseason schedule out
The Penguins on Friday released their 2023-24 preseason schedule. The highlight is an Oct. 2 exhibition against the Ottawa Senators in Halifax, Nova Scotia, which is about 10 miles away from Crosby’s hometown of Cole Harbour.
Their seven-game preseason slate begins with two split-squad games against Columbus on Sept. 24, one at PPG Paints Arena and on the road. They visit Detroit on Sept. 26 and host Buffalo on Sept. 28. After playing in Halifax, they host Detroit on Oct. 4 then conclude the preseason Oct. 6 in Buffalo.