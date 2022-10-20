The Kinzua Quality Deer Cooperative (KQDC) announced that Dr. Linda Ordiway, new Forest Biologist for the Allegheny National Forest (NF) and a Bradford native, will give a short demonstration on how hunters can use the Interactive Hunting Map on the Allegheny NF and the KQDC.
The demonstration is part of the Deer Season “Kickoff” on Oct. 30 at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford campus. All events for the Kickoff will take place in the Frame-Westerberg Commons Mukaiyama University Room.
Doors open at noon. Ordiway’s demonstration will start around 3:25 p.m.
Ordiway’s is an avid hunter, currently serves as Forest Biologist for the Allegheny NF, and recently was the Small Game Biologist for the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources.
She joins Gary Alt and John Dzemyan as presenters at the KQDC Deer Season Kick-Off.
The program is free and open to the public. The Kickoff will end at 4 p.m. Door prizes for attendees will be drawn just before 4 p.m.
The Kinzua Quality Deer Cooperative is an on-going demonstration, begun in 2000, of how hunting can be used to meet the goals of multiple publics for managing deer. A partnership of forest landowners, forest managers, biologists, hunters and local businesses developed the program, which relies on hunters to manage deer density on a representative forested area.
The KQDC is almost 75,000 acres of public and private lands managed to improve deer populations and habitat. The land is west of Bradford and north of Kane in McKean County.
The cooperators are Sand County Foundation, Allegheny National Forest Visitors Bureau, Allegheny National Forest, Bradford Water Authority, Conservation Forestry, Collins Pine Co. (Kane Hardwood), and RAM Forest Products. Additional information can be obtained at www.kqdc.comor www.Facebook.com/The KQDC.