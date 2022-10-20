The Kinzua Quality Deer Cooperative (KQDC) announced that Dr. Linda Ordiway, new Forest Biologist for the Allegheny National Forest (NF) and a Bradford native, will give a short demonstration on how hunters can use the Interactive Hunting Map on the Allegheny NF and the KQDC.

The demonstration is part of the Deer Season “Kickoff” on Oct. 30 at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford campus. All events for the Kickoff will take place in the Frame-Westerberg Commons Mukaiyama University Room.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos