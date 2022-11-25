The Kinzua Quality Deer Cooperative (KQDC) will operate TWO DEER CHECK STATIONS this year on SR 59 and SR 346. The days of operation will be Saturday, Sunday, Monday, November 26-28, and Saturday, December 3. Hours of operation will be 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. all four days.
One KQDC deer check station will be in Marshburg along SR 59 again this year. The check station will be 0.4 miles east of Timberdoodle Flats at the John Perkins Parking Lot. Wooden signs on sawhorses will be placed along SR 59 and at Timberdoodle Flats to direct hunters to the check station.
The second KQDC deer check station will be at the Willows Restaurant on SR 346 along Willow Creek in Corydon Township about four miles east of the Willow Bay Recreation Area. The GPS address is 2669 West Washington Street.
All deer will be weighed, measured, and aged for free for hunters. Hunters will receive a fluorescent orange KQDC hat for bringing their deer to the check station. Each hunter bringing in a deer for checking will also receive a ticket on a cash raffle. Hunters bringing in antlerless deer will be eligible for a $500 raffle. Hunters bringing in an antlered deer will be eligible for a $250 raffle.
The KQDC is managed for Quality Deer and a Quality Forest Ecosystem to provide a Quality Hunting experience. Other goals are to provide quality forests for landowners to manage for timber products, local employment, numerous outdoor recreation activities, and quality habitat for all wildlife.
The Kinzua Quality Deer Cooperative is an on-going demonstration, begun in 2000, of how hunting can be used to meet the goals of multiple publics for managing deer. A partnership of forest landowners, forest managers, biologists, hunters, and local businesses developed the program which relies on hunters to manage deer density on a representative forested area.
The program is conducted on a 74,000-acre forested demonstration area in northwestern Pennsylvania.