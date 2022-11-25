The Kinzua Quality Deer Cooperative (KQDC) will operate TWO DEER CHECK STATIONS this year on SR 59 and SR 346. The days of operation will be Saturday, Sunday, Monday, November 26-28, and Saturday, December 3. Hours of operation will be 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. all four days.

One KQDC deer check station will be in Marshburg along SR 59 again this year. The check station will be 0.4 miles east of Timberdoodle Flats at the John Perkins Parking Lot. Wooden signs on sawhorses will be placed along SR 59 and at Timberdoodle Flats to direct hunters to the check station.

