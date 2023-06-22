With the NHL draft and free agency on the horizon, the Post-Gazette is taking a position-by-position look at the Penguins and their pressing personnel questions. Today, we continue the three-part series with the defense corps.
One year ago, there was oodles of intrigue over whether the Penguins would break up their Big Three of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.
Former general manager Ron Hextall, with the support of Fenway Sports Group, was able to keep that championship core intact. Once he got Malkin and Letang, plus Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell, to sign on the dotted line, Hextall went to work on his second objective — blowing up Pittsburgh’s blue line.
Out went Mike Matheson and John Marino (and nearly Marcus Pettersson). In came Jeff Petry, Jan Rutta and Ty Smith. Pierre-Olivier Joseph’s promotion made it three new players on their blue line when the season opened.
Hextall and the front office thought the overhauled defensive corps would push the Penguins deep into the postseason. Instead, it performed below expectations as the inconsistent club missed the playoffs for the first time since 2006.
That could prompt new president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas to make more changes this summer, with multiple defensemen possibly moving on.
Brian Dumoulin, a two-time Stanley Cup winner, is the first one to watch. The unrestricted free agent continued to regress last season. He will be 32 when next season begins and can no longer be trusted to play tough minutes. He is a beloved player and person within the team. But his time here might be up.
Petry, four years older than Dumoulin, was the subject of a little trade speculation earlier this offseason. It’s unclear if there is any validity to that, though. Moving his sizable salary sounds good in theory, but then you have to find another right-shot defender who can play in all situations. Good luck with that.
Mark Friedman was a Hextall favorite who never seemed to earn the full trust of coach Mike Sullivan. He could be shipped out in an offseason trade.
And are the two youngsters, Joseph and Smith, part of Dubas’ long-term plan?
It’s a lot for Dubas to sort through in such a short period of time, with the NHL draft only one week away and the start of free agency looming on July 1.
The Penguins figure to be sniffing around the available left-shot defensemen, with Dumoulin potentially moving on and uncertainty about whether Pettersson, Joseph and Smith are capable of stepping into larger roles next season.
Calgary’s Noah Hanifin, Colorado’s Samuel Girard, Carolina’s Brady Skjei and Montreal’s Joel Edmundson are lefties who could be traded by their teams this offseason. We will dive into some of the free agent options below.
Dubas will have to do something of significance at the position, even if it’s just an upgrade on Dumoulin, because it’s clear the status quo won’t cut it.
EXPIRING CONTRACTS
Pittsburgh’s only other unrestricted free agent defenseman is Dmitry Kulikov. He was acquired from Anaheim in March, but due to an injury, he only appeared in six games after that deadline deal. He was a minus-2 with one assist. Soon to be 33, the journeyman is merely a depth defenseman at this stage.
Smith, the former New Jersey first-round pick who spent much of last season in the minors, is a restricted free agent who will receive a qualifying offer.
The Penguins’ other RFA defensemen are Peter Diliberatore, Josh Maniscalco and Colin Swoyer. The team may move on from Maniscalco after three underwhelming years in the system. We will see about Diliberatore and Swoyer.
FREE AGENTS TO WATCH
This is not viewed as a strong free agency class overall. But the good news for the Penguins is there will be a decent number of left-shot defenders on the market, especially after Vancouver bought out Oliver Ekman-Larsson.
Boston’s Dmitry Orlov is considered to be the best of that bunch, a top-pair player. But the Russian might not fit into Pittsburgh’s restrictive cap sheet.
Ryan Graves is the more gettable guy. He is 28, has plus size at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds and performed well in both Colorado and New Jersey. It doesn’t hurt that the Nova Scotia native has skated with Crosby in summers past.
If the Penguins believe Pettersson and Joseph or Smith are ready to ascend the depth chart, they could look at more affordable veterans such as Jake Gardiner, Carson Soucy or Niko Mikkola. Old friend Ian Cole is out there, too.
Right-handed defensemen slated to reach free agency include Matt Dumba, John Klingberg, Erik Johnson, Scott Mayfield, Radko Gudas and Justin Holl.
EYE ON THE NHL DRAFT
As noted in Tuesday’s look at the forward position, there is expected to be a run on forwards to start the first round of the NHL draft on June 28. At least 15 of the first 20 picks could be forwards. The Penguins pick 14th overall.
The three defensemen who are widely projected to be selected somewhere in the top 20 are Axel Sandin Pellikka, David Reinbacher and Tom Willander.
Pellikka fits the mold of other Penguins prospects in recent years, including Smith and Calen Addison. He is only 5-foot-11 and 176 pounds, but to this point, he has compensated for that with quickness, craftiness and puck skills.
Reinbacher is a right-shot defender who performed well in Switzerland’s top pro league this past season. He’s 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds with a rounded skill set. He may need another season or two overseas before coming to the U.S.
Willander is another righty, seen as a savvy player and strong skater. This fall, he is committed to play for Boston University — Sullivan’s alma mater.
Given the state of their prospect pool, the Penguins are not in a position to draft for need if they choose to hang onto the 14th pick. But it is worth noting that Hextall hammered the defense position in his two drafts as their GM, using five of his 10 picks on defensemen, including top prospect Owen Pickering.
The Penguins this year also have a third-round draft pick (90th overall), one fifth (142nd), one sixth (174th) and two in the seventh (217th and 223rd).