crosby

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins controls the puck as Miles Wood #44 of the New Jersey Devils chases during the 1st period.

 Pittsburgh Penguins

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored on the power play in overtime and Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier assisted on Hamilton’s 11th goal of the season at the 2:07 mark.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos