JOHNSONBURG — Joe Fremer tripled on coyotes this past weekend for Rolfe Beagle Club’s Statewide Coyote and Fox Hunt or Trap.
Fremer harvested a 32-pound female coyote Friday morning in Jefferson County when he spotted the coyote in a field with his infrared scope. He switched to Elk County Friday evening and harvested a 32.6-pound female coyote over bait at 7:30 p.m.
On Sunday, Joe harvested a 30-pound female coyote at 12:30 a.m. in Elk County that came in to an electronic call. Joe shoots a .223 rifle.
Josh Bizzak was the last successful hunter to register his harvest on Day 6. Bizzak shot a 29.4-pound female coyote in Jones Township, Elk County, shortly after midnight on Saturday.
Bizzak used a .17 Hornet and an electronic call. He started the weekend off by harvesting a female gray fox weighing 11.6 pounds on Saturday evening near 10 p.m.
Furthermore, Josh gave the spectators an “ooh and aah” moment when he brought out an otter he had harvested earlier and frozen. Bizzak just knew the young folks watching the weigh-in would appreciate seeing an otter.
Hunters are reminded that Rolfe Beagle Club will be holding their 11th annual Statewide, 10-Day Coyote and Crow Hunt from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9.