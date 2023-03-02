beagle

Josh Bizzak shows off a coyote and gray fox he harvested as part of the Rolfe Beagle Club’s statewide hunt.

 Photo submitted

JOHNSONBURG — Joe Fremer tripled on coyotes this past weekend for Rolfe Beagle Club’s Statewide Coyote and Fox Hunt or Trap.

Fremer harvested a 32-pound female coyote Friday morning in Jefferson County when he spotted the coyote in a field with his infrared scope. He switched to Elk County Friday evening and harvested a 32.6-pound female coyote over bait at 7:30 p.m.

Local & Social