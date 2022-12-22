The Fox/Bradford Winter Sporting Clays will hold its first shoot on Sunday at the Bradford Gun Club.
The clubs participating in this 10-week League are the Bradford Gun Club and the Fox Township Sportsmen’s Club. The clubs will alternate Sundays as shown in the schedule below.
All area shooters are invited to participate in this league and will need to declare and join the club that they plan to represent. The rules that governed the former Tri-County Sporting Clays will be followed again this year.
There will be a Rookie class for new shooters and targets may be shot in advance, or made up, to fit the shooters schedule. The registration desk opens at 8 a.m. and all shooters must be on the course by 1 p.m.
Bradford....Jan 8, 22...Feb 5, 19 and March 5
Fox Twp......Jan 15, 29...Feb 12, 26 and March 12
The Moe Goepfert Memorial shoot and Award Luncheon will be on March 25, 2023 at the Bradford Gun Club.
Weekly fees for 50 targets are $15.00 for adults and $7.00 for juniors (age 18 and under).