LIFE-FALL-TROUT-STOCKING-UNDER-WAY-12-HA.jpg

Mackenzie Hogan of Duncannon dumps a bucket of trout into Fishing Creek in Perry County.

 Dan Gleiter/pennlive.com

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s “Great White Fleet” of stocking trucks is rolling once again, moving a fall stocking of 116,000 hatchery-raised trout to more than a hundred streams and lakes across the state.

The goal of fall stocking is to “replenish some of the most popular fishing spots across the Commonwealth and provide ice fishing opportunities as conditions allow throughout the winter.”

