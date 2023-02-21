indoor

The team of Brayden Frair, Manny Diaz, Leo Paterniti and Joe Caruso placed 5th for Bradford High at Saturday’s TSTCA indoor track championships and missed qualifying for the PA State Meet by a mere two seconds.

 Photo submitted

EDINBORO — Manny Diaz finished the indoor track season by breaking his own Bradford High record in the 3000-meter run.

Diaz plaed 3rd in the boys’ 3000 at Saturday’s TSTCA Championships at PennWest Edinboro, highlighting Bradford High’s results. Diaz’s time of 8:52.94 was nearly 12 seconds better than his previous best, and although he beat the PA State Meet qualifying time by six seconds, did not qualify because the event only allows 13 runners.

Local & Social

