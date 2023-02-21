EDINBORO — Manny Diaz finished the indoor track season by breaking his own Bradford High record in the 3000-meter run.
Diaz plaed 3rd in the boys’ 3000 at Saturday’s TSTCA Championships at PennWest Edinboro, highlighting Bradford High’s results. Diaz’s time of 8:52.94 was nearly 12 seconds better than his previous best, and although he beat the PA State Meet qualifying time by six seconds, did not qualify because the event only allows 13 runners.
Bradford’s 4x800-meter relay team finished 5th in 8:30.99. The team of Diaz, Brayden Frair, Joe Caruso and Leo Paterniti ran a state-qualifying time earlier in the season but were also left out due to a limit on the number of entrants, missing the top-20 threshold by two seconds.
Also Saturday, Caruso was 14th in the 1600 with a personal best 4:48.48, Frair was 19th in the 400 in a personal best :55.52 and Paterniti was 19th in the 3000 with a personal best 9:32.20.
“This group of four distance runners are probably the best group we have ever had at Bradford and that is really saying a lot because we have had tremendous runners in the past,” Bradford boys coach Tom Tessena said. “These guys will have plenty of chances to prove that this spring.”
Coach Mark Kelley, Tessena said, has been working to prepare the group for the outdoor season, which will be underway in a matter of weeks.
“If they continue to put in the time and effort they really could be special,” Tessena said. “We think they know that they haven’t arrived just yet and will have to work even harder to accomplish the goals they have set.”
Abbigail Schleicher led the Lady Owls with a pair of top-20 finishes at the TSTCA Championships.
Schleicher was 14th in the 400-meter dash in 1:03.81 and 17th in the 200 in :27.58. Eliana Curcio was 19th in triple jump with a leap of 29’4 and Alexia Corignani finished 22nd in the 60 hurdles in :10.87.
The team of Schleicher, Leila Bines, Korie Dixon and Caitlyn Taylor finished 12th in the distance medley relay, posting a time of 15:13.36.
“We had a very good indoor season and the girls worked very hard all winter,” Bradford girls coach Larry Stillman said.
Outdoor track season will begin March 6 and the boys team will hold a mandatory meeting March 2 to go over rules, practice schedules, equipment and meet schedules. Those interested can call Tessena at 814-368-7028 or 814-558-9479.
“We have about 30 boys signed up but are still taking new members,” Tessena said. “ We need people in almost every one of the 18 events and we are hoping for exciting competition in every one of those events.”