Some of the most famous characters from renowned children’s books and movies made an appearance at the Pennhills Country Club on Saturday to play a rousing round of golf.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of McKean County held its second annual Golf Fore Kids Ladies Golf Tournament in order to raise funds for McKean County’s most vulnerable — the youth. Teams of four gathered sponsorships to participate in the character-themed, fun packed day of golf with friends, raffles and special prizes. The day also included lunch, a light dinner, golf cart and complimentary drink.
Players participated in teams of four playing in a scramble format which included fun holes where special prizes were won. Some of the fun holes included activities like picking a card, where the player chose a card and had to golf using the club specified by the card; chipping a ball into a treasure chest; answering trivia questions in order to take a swing; and teams racing in additional costume items with special instructions.
Volunteers at the CASA tournament Saturday included John Sullivan, Benny Kay, Mark Ivancic, Rich Johnson, Dave Zucherman, Marsha Bower, Sue Aljoe, Toni Frontino, Katy Pude, Becky Koza, Julie Cleland and Suzy Meyer.
CASA of McKean County is a non-profit organization that works to recruit, train and support volunteers for McKean County’s most vulnerable children — children who have experienced abuse and neglect and are in the foster care system. Those volunteers are then court appointed by a judge to advocate for a child’s best interests.