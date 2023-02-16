JOHNSONBURG — Despite a elusive trail and hours spent tracking, Paul Costanzo’s unwavering resilience enabled him to to find and submit a 30.2 pound male coyote into Rolfe Beagle Club’s Statewide Predator Hunt or Trap.
While crossing a field to set up for a calling sequence, Costanzo noticed a coyote crossing the field edge with his monocle scanner. Dropping to the seated position, Paul shot 180 yards to the field edge, dropping his target.
However, the coyote ran off after a hard hit. Costanzo searched for several hours but, without any blood or evident trail, he abandoned the trail until the morning light would make searching easier. Twelve hours later, and after reviewing his thermal footage of the point of impact, Costanzo returned, this time with his Plott hound Annie Cujo to the start of the trail and roughly 150 yards later, through thick cover, the coyote was finally recovered.
Paul hunts with an electronic call and an AR .223 caliber equipped with a thermal scope.
Hunters are reminded that if they choose to participate during the second weekend of this two-weekend hunt or trap, they must have their registration postmarked by Thursday, 2/16.
Weigh-in is at 4:00 p.m. every day. Categories include coyote, fox, largest female coyote, and largest female fox. Additional information at the Facebook Page, Rolfe Beagle Club.