hound

Paul Costanzo with his well-earned coyote and Plott hound Annie Cujo.

 Photo submitted

JOHNSONBURG — Despite a elusive trail and hours spent tracking, Paul Costanzo’s unwavering resilience enabled him to to find and submit a 30.2 pound male coyote into Rolfe Beagle Club’s Statewide Predator Hunt or Trap.

While crossing a field to set up for a calling sequence, Costanzo noticed a coyote crossing the field edge with his monocle scanner. Dropping to the seated position, Paul shot 180 yards to the field edge, dropping his target.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos