It’s no surprise that Port Allegany dominated the Allegheny Mountain League wrestling awards.
The Gators did, after all, dominate the league once again in 2022-23, sweeping AML dual meets on their way to the program’s fifth consecutive conference championship.
Port landed five individual AML All-Stars, heavyweight Carson Neely was awarded Most Outstanding Wrestler and head coach Brad Greenman was awarded Coach of the Year.
For the Gators, dominance of the AML is business usual, especially since joining forces with Smethport.
NEELY CAPTURED the AML’s top honor after a well-documented, breakout season at 285 pounds that saw him win District 9 and Northwest Regional titles in Class 2A. The sophomore went on to place 4th at the PIAA tournament, finishing with a 36-2 record.
Come December, everyone will know Neely’s name. He’s just one piece of the “Big 4” atop Port’s lineup, however, which also includes AML All-Stars Aiden Bliss, Juuso Young and Miska Young.
Bliss wrestled to a 22-14 record at 172 pounds, a strong freshman season that saw him finish 2nd at districts and 5th at regionals. Juuso Young, meanwhile, was 18-8 at 189 after a delayed start to the season while he dropped leftover football weight. He finished 4th at districts.
Miska Young, a junior 215-pounder, made his PIAA debut this year after finishing 3rd at districts and 4th at regionals. He amassed a 32-8 record.
On the opposite side of Port’s lineup was Ian O’Shea, a 114-pounder whose 21-13 season garnered AML honors. The sophomore was 6th at districts.
BRADFORD AND Kane each landed their two middleweight hammers on the All-Star team.
Jordan Thompson and Lucas Laktash represented the Owls, while Reece Bechakas and Luke Ely represented Kane.
Thompson, a freshman, finished 30-9 at 145 pounds, winning the District 4/9 Class AAA championship before finishing 4th at regionals. Laktash, meanwhile, was 33-8 at 160, capping his career with his second D4/9 championship and a 5th-place finish at regionals.
Ely and Laktash battled not just this year, but throughout their careers. Ely was 2nd in Class AA at 160 pounds, finishing the year 27-13.
Bechakas, now a two-time D9 champion, made his second PIAA appearance as a junior. Up from 145 this year, he finished 33-9 at 152, placing 4th at regionals after winning districts.
SHEFFIELD ACCOUNTED for much of the lightweight All-Star contingent, claiming each spot between 121 and 139.
AJ Barnes was 19-8 at 121, the senior finishing 5th at districts. Hayden Holden, a freshman, was 20-12 at 127 and Collin Brown, a senior, was 28-9 at 133 and placed 5th at districts. Junior 139-pounder Chase Kyler finished 23-12 and 6th at districts.
Coudersport garnered two selections, including senior heavyweight Cooper Rossman, who capped a 26-9 season with a 3rd-place finish at districts and a 5th at regionals. Junior 215-pounder Gavyn Ayers, runner-up at districts and 6th at regionals, was selected after an 18-6 campaign.
Andrew Coriaty — one of just four PIAA berths produced by the league — scored Oswayo Valley’s lone All-Star selection. The sophomore 107-pounder was 21-9 this season, finishing 2nd at districts and 4th at regionals.
GREENMAN WON league Coach of the Year for the fifth time.
The 13th-year boss also won the award last season, and until another program progresses to Port’s level, the AML is Port’s to lose. These Gators didn’t start a single senior, indicating their local reign won’t be ending anytime soon.