CAMP HILL — PCN will provide a free live stream from checkpoints throughout the PIAA Cross Country Championships course on Saturday in Hershey.
Complete coverage of the championship event will premiere on cable and streaming with PCN Select on Nov. 23, starting at 6 p.m.
“PCN is thrilled to provide a way for family and friends to track their athletes during the event,” stated Debra Kohr Sheppard, PCN President, and CEO. “It’s a way for us to showcase the amazing athletes from around the Commonwealth while recognizing the generosity of our donors who make this free stream possible.”
PCN’s free live stream coverage of the PIAA Cross Country Championships is available on pcntv.com, PCN Select mobile app, Apple TV, and Fire TV. Viewers can watch PCN’s complete coverage of the PIAA Championships on cable in PA or streaming worldwide with PCN Select on Nov. 23. PCN Select is available on desktop, mobile, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.
For more information about PCN’s coverage of PIAA Championships, visit pcntv.com/sports/.