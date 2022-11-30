Call it a rebuilding year. Call it starting from scratch.
Regardless of its label, 2022-23 will be a year of transition for the Bradford wrestling team. The Owls return just three letter winners from Stefan Chaussard’s first stint as head coach, but bring promising numbers.
Lucas Laktash will be the undisputed leader of a squad that, despite little experience, is nearly two-dozen strong.
The numbers are the first step in the right direction. Now, the Owls will look to grow as they try to rebuild the program to prominence.
“We want to establish a foundation for our team culture and our identity of what we want to do on the mat,” said Chaussard, who took over as head coach midway through last season. “We’re pretty inexperienced with the exception of a few guys. You want to be competitive and do well right away, but it’s also nice to start fresh. That starts by collaborating with the youth organization and local wrestling club so we have some consistency throughout the program.”
Bradford ended last season with just seven wrestlers, three of which were seniors. That number is now north of 20, however, meaning the Owls could be one of few local teams able to fill out each of the 13 weight classes in a dual meet lineup.
“We really want to maintain those numbers throughout the season because, yes, having a full lineup is an advantage, but when you have that many guys, your practices are more competitive,” Chaussard said. “More people to grow the sport, too.”
Laktash, a senior, will be among the top Class 3A contenders in District 9 and the Northwest Region at 160 pounds.
Laktash won District 9 at 126 pounds as a freshman before missing his sophomore year due to injury. He returned with a 36-6 junior season, finishing 3rd at Districts and 5th at Regionals.
“You hope (Laktash) takes that next step,” Chaussard said. “He was two matches away from states and has definitely put time into the weight room to fill out 160. He’s a competitor and he’s super athletic. His attention to detail and his focus are areas where we hope to see him grow, and we think he will.”
A high-energy wrestler that is as comfortable on the mat as he is on his feet, Laktash will seek another D9 title — and his first state tournament berth — in his second season at 160.
“I think (Laktash) has high expectations for himself, and that’s good,” Chaussard said. “If you have high expectations for yourself, that means you’re doing something well. Expectations aren’t meant to add pressure.”
Laktash will spend the season sparring with freshman 145-pounder Jordan Thompson, who brings ample wrestling experience despite his lack of varsity mat time. Together, they’ll look to add some middleweight stability to the Owl lineup.
“You couldn’t ask for a better situation. Someone in (Thompson) that can push (Laktash), and it also gives Jordan a good look at high-level competition in practice,” Chaussard said. “With every freshman, even ones of (Thompson’s) caliber, there’s a transition. Opening up the season with a tournament and then going to a dual meet tournament, he’ll get a lot of matches right away and will be able to make some quick adjustments.”
Chase Gray returns at heavyweight after winning five matches last year and Cascius Rissmiller returns after 11 wins at 189 pounds last season. Both seniors, they’ll be among the team’s leaders.
Otherwise, Bradford’s room is packed with new faces, and this weekend’s Chartiers-Houston Invitational will serve as much of the team’s first varsity experience.
“You want to win, and I think every team should have the goal to win a championship, whether that’s realistic or not,” Chaussard said. “But we can’t focus on the wins and losses, but on improvement. When you’re too focused on winning and not growth, you end up not winning as much. If you can improve in the long run, you’ll get results, and that’s something we preach to these guys.”
Bradford will kick off its season at Chartiers-Houston Friday and Saturday before beginning its dual meet schedule Dec. 7 against Port Allegany. Where the Owls fit into the Allegheny Mountain League is yet to be determined, but with ample numbers, they’ll look to overcome their inexperience.
“I’ve been impressed by our work ethic and our competitiveness in the room,” Chaussard said. “With a young team, those are the things we can control, and I think that’s a good sign.”