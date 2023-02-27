regionals

Jordan Thompson of Bradford High (far left) placed 4th at 145 pounds at the Class AAA Northwest Regional wrestling tournament. Five Owls competed and two placed, including Lucas Laktash, who was 5th at 160.

 Photo submitted

ALTOONA — Saturday marked the end of the 2022-23 season for the Bradford High wrestling team, as five Owls competed at the Class AAA Northwest Regional tournament at Altoona High School.

A top-three finish was required to advance to the PIAA tournament. Jordan Thompson finished 4th at 145 pounds and Lucas Laktash was 5th at 160, headlining Bradford’s results.

