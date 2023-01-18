ST. MARYS — By the time Port Allegany’s heavyweights got involved, it was far too late.

The points posted by Port’s final three wrestlers were dwarfed by what St. Marys had done prior, as the Dutch beat the Gators in a matchup of premier local wrestling lineups. St. Marys won eight of nine contested matches before 172 pounds, topping Port, 43-24.

