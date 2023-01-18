ST. MARYS — By the time Port Allegany’s heavyweights got involved, it was far too late.
The points posted by Port’s final three wrestlers were dwarfed by what St. Marys had done prior, as the Dutch beat the Gators in a matchup of premier local wrestling lineups. St. Marys won eight of nine contested matches before 172 pounds, topping Port, 43-24.
“It feels good. (Port) is always a very tough team and they’re well-coached,” St. Marys head coach Dom Surra said. “I felt we would do well coming up through (the lineup) but I also knew they have a tough bunch of upper-weights. Any time we can double them up almost, that’s a really good win.”
After a double forfeit at 107 pounds, St. Marys showed why it could be the top seed at the upcoming District 9 Class AA team championships. The Dutch were aggressive on their feet all night, repeatedly rolling out first-period takedowns and, eventually, falls.
“We do a lot of work on our feet,” Surra said. “There are two things you need to do to beat guys — score takedowns and get escapes. The back points and everything else will come along.”
Aiden Beimel started the night with a fall for the Dutch at 114 pounds before Jayce Walter beat Nick Wilfong via major decision at 121. Clayton Kiser then got Port on the board at 127 with a second-period fall, but the Dutch won the next six matches.
“I wanted to see how we could compete at team districts, if we could,” Port head coach Brad Greenman said. “I did like how we competed in some matches but we gave up pins in matches that maybe should have just been decisions or even gone our way. It’s stuff we can get better at. If we can swing a couple matches our way and get a couple kids back in our lineup, that will be huge.”
Cole Neil (133), Ben Reynolds (145) and Andrew Wolfanger (152) all netted six points for the Dutch before Landon Cook edged Port’s Mason Gordon, 7-4, at 160. Cook scored a takedown in the 1st period and two more in the 2nd, easing his way through a slow third period for a decision victory.
Waylon Wehler followed with a fall for St. Marys at 172, pushing the Dutch to a 43-6 team advantage.
“We’ve been fortunate in St. Marys over the years to have a really good room,” Surra said. “Especially with our middle-weights, we have a lot of guys that can go out and wrestle hard with each other every night and we can mix and match. We’re getting a lot out of our kids because we have options in the room, and that allows us as a staff to really plan as we go and makes us better all around.”
Juuso Young and Miska Young got Port back in the winning column with falls at 189 and 215 pounds, respectively. That set up an intriguing 285-pound bout between Port’s Carson Neely and St. Marys’ Alex Lukaschunis, two of the area’s more athletic heavyweights.
Lukaschunis struck quickly, beating Neely with a high-crotch attempt for a takedown. Neely escaped, however, and negated Lukaschunis’ takedown with one of his own on a single.
Neely escaped from bottom to start the second period and then snatched another single leg for a takedown. After starting the third period on top, though, he stuck his opponent in a thrilling end to the evening.
“(Neely) knew it was going to be a tough match and I think he was a little upset with how the dual meet went last year, so he wanted to make up for that,” Greenman said. “He’s been wrestling great and his mindset is completely different this year. It’s more of, ‘I’m going to show everyone how good I am,’ and it’s boded well for him.”
Both teams will attend the Class AA team championships, a precursor for the individual championship tournament that will be wrestled at PennWest Clarion Feb. 24-25.
“We’re wrestling hard in positions but we need to get better at not giving up bonus points,” Greenman said. “That’s been our achilles heel — we tend to get a lot of pins but we also give them up, so we need to figure that out before team stuff comes along.”
Each side will be in the running under both tournament formats. After beating Clearfield last week and rolling over Port on Tuesday, however, the Dutch just may be the favorites.
“I certainly would like to think that we’re at or near the top but all that matters is who’s at the top when team districts come,” Surra said. “We’d like to be able to answer again against Brookville (next week) and go in as the No. 1 seed. That’s our goal and that’s where we want to start our team postseason at.”
ST. MARYS 43, PORT ALLEGANY 24
107 — Double fft. 114 — Aiden Beimel (SMA) p. 3:43 Ian O’Shea (Port) 121 — Jaydce Walter (SMA) maj. dec. 13-3 Nick Wilfong (Port) 127 — Clayton Kiser (Port) p. 3:33 Michael Miller (SMA) 133 — Cole Neil (SMA) p. 3:19 Christian Rothermel (Port) 139 — Ben Reynolds (SMA) p. 1:35 Colton Furgeson (Port) 145 — Jaden Wehler (SMA) p. 2:24 Alden Furgeson (Port) 152 — Andrew Wolfanger (SMA) p. 3:57 Rylan Arnold (Port) 160 — Landon Cook (SMA) dec. 7-4 Mason Gordon (Port) 172 — Waylon Wehler (SMA) p. 1:59 Aiden Bliss (Port) 189 — Juuso Young (Port) p. 3:10 Hunter Chicelli (SMA) 215 — Miska Young (Port) p. 1:47 Bryson Tucker (SMA) 285 — Carson Neely (Port) p. 4:50 Alex Lukaschunis (SMA)