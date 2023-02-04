The Bradford High wrestling team held its final home dual meet of the 2022-23 season Friday, falling to Punxsutawney, 50-21.
A dozen matches made for an action-packed evening between two of the three District 9 teams that will compete at the D4/9 Class 3A championships at Jersey Shore two weeks from today. The Owls were often the aggressors but Punxsy controlled the bulk of the action, using seven falls to run away with a victory.
“I thought we were competitive in some matches but our inexperience showed again,” Bradford coach Stefan Chaussard said. “We got caught in some positions and reached back when we shouldn’t but I thought our heart was a lot better. As inexperienced as we are, that’s all we can ask for.”
Punxsy built a 20-0 lead before Jacob Lucco got the Owls on the board with a decision victory at 127 pounds.
Hunter Dobson won by technical fall at 107, Nia Twigg won by decision at 114 and Dysen Gould and Jordan Ruton posted back-to-back falls at 121 and 127. That gave way to a bout between Lucco and Punxsy’s Nick Motter, in which the Bradford senior would gut out a 9-8 victory.
Lucco led 4-1 after a period but Motter rallied to tie, and after two frames, the match was knotted at six. With Lucco starting the third period on bottom, Motter opted to let him up, and it was Lucco’s late takedown that gave him a sufficient margin to hold on for victory.
They traded pins for five classes after that, as falls by Bradford’s Jordan Thompson at 145 and Lucas Laktash and 160 were wedged between Punxsy pins by David Kunselman (139), Zeke Bennett (152) and Grant Miller (172). The Chucks finished the night with two more pins before forfeiting to Chase Gray at heavyweight, finishing with nine wins in 12 matches.
“I’d rather us be aggressive and make mistakes trying to put points on the board than sit back and be reactive,” Chaussard said. “We’re trying to be the issue, and that’s the first step, and with some more reps we’ll hopefully get more of those takedowns.”
Punxsy will have one more postseason tune-up, a home meet against Cranberry Feb. 9.
Bradford will conclude its dual season with a trip to Kane Feb. 7. The next time the Owls compete at home will be at the Allegheny Mountain League tournament, which will be wrestled Feb. 13.
“Some guys have high expectations and want to do well locally, plus it kicks off our postseason. For other guys, it’s about closing the gap on matches we lost,” Chaussard said. “If we got pinned in a match, wrestle the full six minutes. If we gave up a major, keep it to a decision. Keep looking for improvement and effort.”
PUNXSUTAWNEY 50, BRADFORD 21 107 — Hunter Dobson (Punxsy) tech. fall 17-2 Ryan Galloway (Bradford) 114 — Nina Twigg (Punxsy) dec. 12-9 Troy Winship (Bradford) 121 — Dysen Gould (Punxsy) p. 1:57 Mitchell Brinsky (Bradford) 127 — Jordan Ruton (Punxsy) p. :41 David Kennedy (Bradford) 133 — Jacob Lucco (Bradford) dec. 9-8 Nick Motter (Punxsy) 139 — David Kunselman (Punxsy) p. 4:56 Quinn Lasher (Bradford) 145 — Jordan Thompson (Bradford) p. 1:49 Brett Dean (Punxsy) 152 — Zeke Bennett (Punxsy) p. 4:32 Cascius Rissmiller (Bradford) 160 — Lucas Laktash (Bradford) p. 1:15 Jael Miller (Punxsy) 172 — Grant Miller (Punxsy) p. 1:11 Dawson Smith (Bradford) 189 — Joel Mehalic (Punxsy) p. 2:16 Joe Cary (Bradford) 215 — Landon Martz (Punxsy) p. 1:08 Andrew Krainz (Bradford) 285 — Chase Gray (Bradford), forfeit
Port Allegany 60, Wellsboro 12
PORT ALLEGANY — Port Allegany celebrated its seniors with a big win over District 4’s Wellsboro, turning in eight pins in a dominant effort.
PORT ALLEGANY 60, WELLSBORO 12 107 — Double fft. 114 — Ian O’Shea (Port) p. 3:12 Alec Magli (W) 121 — Nick Wilfong (Port) p. 1:57 Alyssa Chilson (W) 127 — Christian Rothermel (Port), fofeit 133 — Colton Furgeson (Port), forfeit 139 — William Gastrock (W) p. 5:27 James Nichols (Port) 145 — Alden Furgeson (Port) p. 2:46 Silas Mickey (W) 152 — Rylan Arnold (Port) p. 4:17 Jacob Dean (W) 160 — Evan Ingerick (W) p. 3:43 Jacob Renner (Port) 172 — Dayton Sherwood (Port) 4:29 Ryder Bown (W) 189 — Juuso Young (Port) p. 3:41 Wyatt Gastrock (W) 215 — Miska Young (Port) p. 1:57 Hayden Stevens (W) 285 — Carson Neely (Port) p. :19 Dominick Starkweather (W)