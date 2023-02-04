The Bradford High wrestling team held its final home dual meet of the 2022-23 season Friday, falling to Punxsutawney, 50-21.

A dozen matches made for an action-packed evening between two of the three District 9 teams that will compete at the D4/9 Class 3A championships at Jersey Shore two weeks from today. The Owls were often the aggressors but Punxsy controlled the bulk of the action, using seven falls to run away with a victory.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos