The brackets will be different.
The sites will be different. They’ll even be wrestled on different weekends.
At District 9’s two upcoming championship wrestling tournaments, however, the goal will be the same for all involved – survive and advance.
The large schools will first compete at the District 4/9 Class 3A tournament this weekend. A week later, the small ones will do battle in D9 Class 2A.
Five local champions return and a dozen more figure to be in the running for their first title. Whether they strike gold or not, however, each wrestler will seek the top-four or top-five placement required for a regional berth.
BRADFORD HIGH is one of three District 9 teams headed to the combined D4/9 Class 3A tournament, where it will join DuBois and Punxsutawney — plus Williamsport, Sellinsgrove, Shikellamy and Columbia Montour from District 4 — at Jersey Shore Area High School.
A top-five placement will be required for a wrestler to advance to the subsequent Northwest Regional tournament.
“You need to focus on what has worked for you this season,” Bradford coach Stefan Chaussard said. “This week was a lot of working on our go-to takedowns and what works for each individual.”
Headlining Bradford’s postseason entrants are a pair of wrestlers at opposite ends of their high school career.
Senior 160-pounder Lucas Laktash, who carries a 28-6 season record, won a District title as a freshman. He’ll seek a return trip to regionals and beyond after finishing 3rd at Districts and 5th in the region last season.
Freshman 145-pounder Jordan Thompson, meanwhile, will make his postseason debut after a 24-7 regular season.
“At this point, it’s about surviving and moving onto the next tournament,” Chaussard said. “You don’t have to be perfect but you need to be good enough to move on. Leave everything on the mat regardless of how much time is left or what the score is. As long as there’s time on the clock, there’s a chance, and as long as you’re advancing, you have a chance to move on (to regionals).”
Perhaps more significant than the teams in the Class 3A field, however, are the ones which won’t be there. Clearfield and St. Marys both dropped to Class 2A this season, and as two of the area’s current wrestling powers, will make the Class 2A tournament even deeper than it already was.
CLEARFIELD FINISHED 2nd in last year’s Class 3A team race, less than 15 points behind champion Williamsport.
Now, the Bison will take their perennially powerful lineup to the small-school tournament, which will be wrestled Feb. 24-25 at PennWest Clarion. They’ll certainly be among the favorites, but with St. Marys and D9 dual meet champion Brookville in attendance, local wrestlers will have plenty of obstacles in the way of the top-four finish they’ll need to advance.
Of the five champions who return, four hail from Elk County, including St. Marys’ Waylon Wehler (172 pounds) and Aiden Beimel (106 pounds). Both Dutch wrestlers also went on to win Regionals last year but did not place at the state tournament.
Beimel, who is up to 114 pounds this season, carries a 20-6 record. Wehler, meanwhile, is back at 172 and is 28-3 this year. Other Dutch wrestlers to watch include 145-pounder Jaden Wehler (20-9), who was 5th at Districts last year, and 152-pounder Andrew Wolfanger (30-8), who finished 4th.
Johnsonburg returns two D9 champions of its own, including Aiden Zimmerman, who finished 6th in the state at 160 pounds last year after winning his district and region. The two-time PIAA qualifier is back at 160 for his senior season and has compiled a 26-5 record.
Kaden Dennis, D9’s defending 172-pound champion, has wrestled at 152 this season while battling an upper-body injury. The 20-7 senior was 2nd at Regionals last year and went on to make his first state tournament appearance.
“The most important thing is being healthy to wrestle,” Jburg coach Mike Votano said. “We’re going to enter seven kids and we hope to bring some hardware home. We have a handful of quality wrestlers that we think can make it to Hershey and, hopefully, podium.”
Joining Jburg’s state-rep duo are Rayce Milliard and Avery Bittler, both of whom hope to make noise in the middleweights. Milliard is 28-9 at 172 this year and finished 5th at Districts last season and 3rd the year before, while Bittler, a 23-9 freshman with plenty of wrestling experience, hopes to surprise some folks at 145.
“(Zimmerman) is very prepared and knows what to expect,” Votano said. “(Milliard) has made improvements over the last few seasons and he knows what it takes, so we expect him to have a good postseason. (Bittler) has had a ton of mat time in his career so he’s wrestled at a high level for his age. We expect him to make a good push.”
Kane’s Reece Bechakas is the other local returning champion.
Bechakas won the 152-pound District 9 crown as a sophomore before placing 3rd in the Northwest region to advance to states. This year, he’s 27-5.
“At this point, we’re picking on some little things that could improve our chances at the state level for some of our guys,” Kane coach Mike Swartwood said. “Our newer and younger guys are still working on technique and trying to identify the things we can still work on to improve our overall results. Guys are still working hard in the room but we’re just trying to fine-tune the stuff we’ve been doing all year.”
Kane, like its neighbors to the Southeast, boasts a strong group of middleweights that also includes 160-pounder Luke Ely and 172-pounder Addison Plants. Ely, who is 23-10 this season, finished 2nd at Districts and 5th at Regionals last year. Plants is 17-7 and was 5th at Districts a season ago.
“The District is getting a little tougher, which is good,” Swartwood said. “Knowing that you need to wrestle tougher competition, if something happens and you lose, you need to realize it’s not the end of the world. If you get taken down first, are you going to fold or get after it?
“We’re having those conversations in the room and exposing them to adversity. It is a mental game, so how you bounce back is very important and try to have a short memory when it comes to that stuff.”
PORT ALLEGANY will bring a customarily-strong contingent to Clarion.
Sophomore heavyweight Carson Neely is the only local wrestler who carries a perfect record into the tournament. At 27-0, the budding star will look to finish his breakout season with a postseason run that could end in Hershey.
Rylan Arnold, a 152-pounder with a 22-8 record, also hopes to make postseason noise for the first time. Other top Port contenders include 215-pounder Miska Young (23-3), who was 3rd at Districts and 5th at Regionals last year, 114-pounder Ian O’Shea (20-10), who was 5th at Districts, and 189-pounder Juuso Young (15-4), who was 4th at Districts.
Coudersport will bring a group of contenders, too, including 215-pounder Gavyn Ayers (13-2), who was 4th at Districts last season.
“We’ve been working hard the last few weeks, using the (Allegheny Mountain League Wrestling Tournament) as a guage to see where we’re at with some of the guys,” Coudy coach Tom Storey said. “All season long has been about getting better, learning from every match we wrestle and getting ready for Districts.”
John Wright has enjoyed an 18-8 season at 172 after placing 4th at Districts last year and 285-pounder Cooper Rossman, who was 5th in D9 last year, enters the postseason at 19-5. Ayers and Rossman wrestled thrilling matches against Miska Young and Neely in Monday’s AML finals, two matchups they had seen before and could see again.
“The mental aspect is a tough one and we faced that a few weeks ago against Port,” Storey said. “A couple of our guys had tough matches and I think it was the mental aspect that held them back… It’s another thing we kind of ratched up over the last couple weeks. We have some guys who have been here the last couple years so we expect good things out of them. It will be interesting to see how Clearfield and St. Marys factor in but I think we have a good chance to send a few guys forward to Regionals.”
Other top local contenders include Oswayo Valley 107-pounder Andrew Coriaty (16-4), Ridgway 107-pounder Michael Copella (17-6) and Cameron County 189-pounder Beau Azzato (11-4).
Saturday’s Class 3A tournament is set to begin at 10 a.m. Top-five finishers will advance to the Northwest Regional Feb. 24-25, which will be wrestled at Altoona.
Top-four finishers in Class 2A will advance to the Northwest Regional March 3-4, held at Sharon. Qualifiers from both classes will wrestle at the PIAA tournament March 9-11.