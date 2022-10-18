It was business as usual for the Bradford High girls soccer team Monday at Parkway Field, as Maddi Cowburn scored five goals to lead the Lady Owls in a 11-0 victory over Erie.

Cowburn had a hat trick in the game’s first 12 minutes and helped her team open up an eight-goal lead at halftime. She also finished with four assists, while Bella Prince turned in two goals and three assists.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos