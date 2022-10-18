It was business as usual for the Bradford High girls soccer team Monday at Parkway Field, as Maddi Cowburn scored five goals to lead the Lady Owls in a 11-0 victory over Erie.
Cowburn had a hat trick in the game’s first 12 minutes and helped her team open up an eight-goal lead at halftime. She also finished with four assists, while Bella Prince turned in two goals and three assists.
“The team really came out (Monday) with the energy and play we have been expecting all season,” Bradford head coach Jim Warnick said. “Eveery girl that went in worked and provided support on the field.”
Cowburn got Bradford on the board 23 seconds into the game, needing to make just one move toward goal after receiving a through ball. She scored again from in close 10 minutes later before a feed from Bella Prince gave the senior her third.
Grace Close then took a feed in close to goal and placed a shot over the Erie goalkeeper, extending the lead to four, before Elle Kane sent home an extra-chance rebound to give the Lady Owls five goals in the first 16 minutes.
Tallies from Austin, Cowburn and Prince extended the halftime deficit. In total, Austin had a goal and two assists, Close had a goal and an assist and Angelika Maletto added a goal. Emily Morgan turned in two assists for the Lady Owls.
Riley Baldwin and Maddy Stark combined to make three saves in goal for Bradford.
Franz 44th after first round at PIAA championships
STATE COLLEGE — Jake Franz turned in a round of 79 Monday at the PIAA boys golf state championships.
Monday marked the first of two rounds each of the 72 attending players will complete. Franz’s mark puts him in 44th place entering Tuesday’s second leg at the Penn State White Course, and the junior is first among all District 9 golfers.
“(Monday’s) weather was cold and windy but Jake fought through to have a great round,” Bradford coach Travis Faulkner said. “Jake used clutch putting and good drives to lead all D9 golfers.”
Franz turned in one birdie and 10 pars on Monday. A one-hour delay has already been added to Tuesday’s second round due to expected frost in the area.
RIDGWAY — Sam McCordy scored the lone goal in Ridgway’s shutout victory over Port Allegany.
Ethan Streich made 11 saves for Ridgway and Aidan Clark made five stops for Port.
BROCKWAY — Andrew Giordano threw three touchdown passes and ran for another, leading Bradford (3-4) to a road victory over Brockway.
Giordano threw two touchdown passes to Logan Kohler and another to Jordan Thompson. Zach Waterman added a two-point conversion for the Owls.
Liam Haven had two sacks, Jake Abers had one sack and Jimmy Norcross recovered a fumble.