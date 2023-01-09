BOYS INDOOR TRACK
Manny Diaz just missed the Bradford boys indoor track school record in his first race of the winter season.
Diaz, a senior, finished 1.25 seconds off the program’s best mark in the 1-mile run, posting a 4:34.80 time to finish 11th of 72 runners from four different states at the Kevin Dare Invitational, held at Penn State University. The meet featured over 1200 athletes.
Brayden Frair placed 36th for Bradford in the 400 meters with a personal best time of 55.68 seconds and 14th in the high jump with a 5’5” jump. Leo Paterniti and Joe Caruso ran personal bests in the 3,000 meters, placing 24th in and 27th in 9:47.05 and 10:12.74, respectively.
The foursome, Bradford’s lone four competitors at the meet, combined to place 20th in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:48.74.
“This was a great way to start our indoor season,” Bradford coach Tom Tessena said.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
Abbigial Schleicher and Eliana Curcio each posted two top-25 finishes to lead the Bradford girls indoor track team at the Kevin Dare Invitational at Penn State.
Schleicher finished 21st in the 200-meter dash in 27.83 seconds and 24th in the 400 in 1:04.17. Curcio was 21st in the triple jump with 29’10.75” and 24th in the high jump with 4’7”.
Kelcie Little placed in three individual events, finishing 25th in long jump with 13’8”, 27th in high jump with 4’7” and 29th in the 60-meter hurdles in 11.27 seconds. Little teamed up with Schleicher, Bella Prince and Alexia Corignani to finish 18th in the 4x200-meter relay, posting a time of 1:58.44.
Corignani was 39th in the 60 hurdles in 11.30 seconds and Payten Leet finished 45th in long jump in 9’11.75”. Caitlyn Taylor was 50th in the 800 run in 2:41.48 and Jennifer Bouquin finished 76th in 3:16.
Leila Bines was 64th in the 1-mile run in 6:35 and Joleen Weimer was 68th in 7:08. The team of Taylor, Bines, Bouquin and Weimer were 28th in the 4x800 relay in 11:55.20.
“A good start and happy to get going,” Bradford coach Larry Stillman said.
WRESTLING
The Port Allegany wrestling team finished 3-2 at the Towanda Duals, beating North Penn-Liberty (59-18), Sullivan (42-24) and Western Wayne (47-30) while losing to Berks Catholic (50-9) and Towanda (37-27).
Carson Neely and Rylan Arnold all went 5-0 for Port and Miska Young, Mason Gordon and Alden Furgeson were all 4-1. Young and Neely each recorded four falls.
Coudersport finished 1-2 at the Coudersport Duals and Oswayo Valley finished 0-3.
Coudy’s lone win came over OV (40-6), while Coudy fell to Clarion (48-29) and Lewisburg (48-21). OV also fell to Clarion (64-11) and Lewisburg (66-5).