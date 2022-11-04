KANE — Something had to give.
No. 1 Elk County Catholic and No. 2 Oswayo Valley each entered Thursday’s District 9 Class A volleyball final undefeated. In a rematch of last year’s District semis, only one could leave Kane Area High School still unblemished.
Like it did last fall, OV rallied its way to victory. This time, however, the Lady Green Wave made history.
OV not only beat the Lady Crusaders, but swept them, holding on to mid-set leads in the first and second before running away with the third set. An emotional, back-and-forth battle ended fittingly, as three consecutive kills by OV senior Avaree Kellert sealed the straight-set triumph (25-23, 25-23, 25-17).
After falling in the final last year, Oswayo Valley returned to capture its first District 9 championship in program history. What the Lady Green Wave lacks in numbers, it makes up for in star power, and its stars were on full display on D9’s biggest stage.
“They came out to play and I’m glad they did,” OV head coach Ken Kellert said. “They picked up where they left off against Clarion (in the semifinals), came out and played their game.”
Avaree Kellert and Olivia Cook looked dominant as ever at the net for OV, taking turns and sending strikes into the ECC defense.
Each posted 17 kills, while Kellert also added eight digs, two blocks, four assists and an ace. Cook, meanwhile, added 20 digs, a block and an assist to her stat line.
With those two at the lead, the Lady Green Wave minimized unforced errors and played stout defense down the stretch, not allowing ECC’s late-set comebacks deter them.
“The girls knew what they did wrong,” Ken Kellert said. “Once they stopped passing, they knew they needed to get back in sync. Like any team, if you can get them out of sync, you can get in their heads. But as a coach, you can’t go out there and play for them, they need to push themselves to come back together.”
Both teams came out swinging, as each’s hitters wasted no time getting into it.
After a back-and-forth start, OV found its first separation in the middle of the first set, opening up a 12-9 lead as ECC let a few early balls drop due to miscommunication. An ace by Cook made it 16-10 and forced an ECC timeout.
Makenna Manning came out of the break with a kill before another from Kellert stretched the lead to eight and a hit out of bounds by ECC made it nine. The Lady Crusaders won the next five points to get back into it, however, and before long, a ball dropped into the middle of OV’s defense made it 21-20 and forced a timeout on the other side.
A kill by ECC’s Reagan Bauer out of the timeout tied it, then an ace by Gabby Weisner gave the Lady Crusaders their first lead since early in the set. Praylan Perkins responded with a kill for OV, however, before Cook hatcheted one to start the set over at 23-23.
With set point in-hand, Praylan Perkins sent one over that ECC couldn’t return, ending a thrilling first stanza.
“We were not meshing,” ECC head coach Tricia Bauer said. “This was the first game we’ve played where they weren’t trusting each other or communicating. It’s a little disappointing but we’ll be okay.”
The second set looked much like the first, as OV took an early lead when an Avaree Kellert kill made it 6-2. Tori Newton led ECC back even, though, and the sides traded blows from there until OV embarked on another mid-set rally.
ECC roared back like it did in the first set, forcing an OV timeout at 23-21. A kill by Madison Marzullo tied the set at 23, but two kills by Cook the other way sealed another victory for OV.
“Our middle blockers usually do a good job of (defending hitters), I just think our defense was a little hesitant to go after the ball,” Bauer said. “Some of them did a good job, we just had a breakdown in communication.”
With a 2-0 advantage, OV built another early-set lead. This one was more substantial, however, and as the set progressed, it didn’t go away.
A 10-5 advantage turned into 22-14, and after Cook made an impressive dig to set up a kill by Kellert, it appeared as though Thursday was simply OV’s night. Kellert sent the next two balls into the ground, as well, sealing the historic victory.
“They gave it all they had, they wanted to win and you could see it on the court,” Ken Kellert said. “Setting was good, passing was good and they played well all-around.”
Perkins finished with eight kills and 15 digs for OV, while Trinity Lundy was stellar in the distribution game, recording 35 assists, 11 digs and an ace.
Newton led ECC with 12 kills, while Reagan Bauer had nine kills and Madison Marzullo added six. Kiri Emmert handed out 31 total assists.
“We just didn’t execute our game play well enough tonight,” Bauer said. “We had some uncharacteristic communication errors and we didn’t pass the first ball well enough or trust each other. It certainly wasn’t how we wanted tonight to go but there is a lot to take away and learn from this game.”
OV has built toward this championship for years.
The Lady Green Wave reached the D9 finals for the first time last year before finishing the job in front of a packed and raucous gymnasium Thursday evening. For Ken Kellert, a first-year head coach leading his daughter’s team in her senior season, a championship was the perfect way to complete what has been a dream season.
“It means a lot,” Kellert said. “I always tell them, these are memories that they’ll never forget and I’ll never forget. Getting to coach (Avaree) as a senior, it’s a dream every parent has but it doesn’t happen often.”
OV isn’t done yet, though — it will host a first-round PIAA playoff game against the District 7 runner-up on Tuesday. ECC qualified for the state tournament, as well, and will travel to the District 10 champion.
“They push themselves hard and practice and they’ve earned this,” Kellert said. “They’re a small group from a tiny town, and to be able to come out and play like they did, it’s a big win.”