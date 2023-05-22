BROOKVILLE — Competeing in the District 9 Class 3A Track and Field Championships, the Bradford girls and boys team each finished in third, falling to DuBois’ deep roster.
On the girls side, DuBois won with 87.5 points, followed by St. Marys’ 82, the Lady Owls’ 76 and Clearfield’s 30. The boys track team ended with 66 points, trailing DuBois’ 89 and the Dutchmen’s 75, but beating Clearfield who ended with just 46 points.
For the Lady Owls, Abbigail Schleicher and Madi Cowburn dominated the sprints. Schleicher defended her title in the 100 and 200, with Cowburn finishing closely behind in second in both events. Schleicher also won in the 400 meter dash. Cowburn would find another win on the day as part of the 4x100 relay alongside Kelcie Litte, Alexia Corignani and Emma Swanson.
Cowburn and Schleicher would compete in the 4x400 relay with Swanson and Korie Dixon to come in fourth. The Lady Owls also found a bronze finish in the final relay, the 4x800, with Dixon joining Bella Prince, Leila Bines and Caitlyn Taylor. Taylor would finish in fourth and third in the 1,600 and 3,200, respectively.
Corgnani and Swanson would round out the track events with two high-placing finishes. Corgnani won the 100 hurdles, repeating as the District Champion with not only her fastest time, but one of the top times in our program history. Swanson finished in fourth in the 300 hurdles with her best time of the season.
Moving to the field events, Kelcie Little was near perfect, finding a second place finish in the high jump, winning via tie-breaker, and fifth place finish in the long jump. Eliana Curcio took third in the triple jump and Korie Dixon took fifth in the pole vault.
Camryn Tilford, Sophia Asp and Kalie Dixon finished first, second and third, in that order, in the discus, all separated by less than a foot. Kalie Dixon also finished third in the javelin, just above Lillian Erickson, while Asp earned silver in the shot put, with Tilford in third in the same event.
Five Lady Owls qualified for the state meet, which will take place in Shippensburg, P.A. next weeked. Schleicher will compete in the 100 and 200 and Corgnani in the 100 hurdles. The Lady Owls’ 4x100 team of Corgnani, Little, Swanson and Cowburn will also be traveling to states.
“We were prepared and the girls gave their best effort in every event,” said Bradford girls track and field coach Larry Stillman. “We are very proud of the girls, not just for districts, but the whole season.”
The boys had three Owls qualify for the State Championships in Brayden Friar, Chase Wineberg and Leo Paterniti.
Friar qualified for the 400 and 3,200 which doubled in at Districts. He also earned second in the 4x400 and 4x800 meter relays and walked away with the James Manners Award for scoring the most points. Paterniti’s win in the 1,600 earned him a state’s spot, while Wineberg did it in the high jump, also placing fourth in the triple jump and high hurdles.
Friar and Paterniti, along with Lucas Johnson and Danny Marasco were also a part of the 4x400 meter relay team that placed second.
Marasco came in third for both the triple jump and long jump. He also finished fifth in the 400 meter.
Freshmen Logan Kohler came in third in both the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, finishing the latter in a personal best time, while Enzo Aielloplaced found a silver finish in the pole vault, also a personal best.
In the field, freshman Andrew Giordano came in second in the javelin and fifth in the discus, two spots below Joe Cary. Patrick French and Dan Taylor finished in fourth and fifth in the shot put, respectively.