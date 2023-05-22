After yet another dominating season that saw only a single loss, the Otto-Eldred softball team has once again reached the postseason. While most teams would celebrate this alone, the Lady Terrors consider this a stepping stone, focusing their eyes on a District 9 banner.
Having ten returning letter-winners, O-E picked up right where they left off. For the fourth consecutive year in a row, the Lady Terrors have captured the North Allegany League banner, finishing the seasons 15-1.
“We played solid defensive ball. We got a lot of good pitching and were patient at the plate,” said Otto-Eldred head coach Roger Veilluex. “All in all it was a good season. We played good ball the whole way through.”
A season ago, the Lady Terrors found themselves in a similar position: a dominant season and high seed in the postseason. However, their Class A playoff run came to a early close with a loss to Forest Area in the semifinals. Returning this year, with the second seed and a bye week, O-E looks to find redemption.
“The key is to keep playing the way we typically play and try to not have any mental errors or errors out in the field,” said Veilluex. “We just need to play solid ball from here on out because all the teams in the playoffs are going to be pretty decent.”
Skipping the first round, they will either play No. 3 Elk County Catholic or No. 6 Redbank Valley in the semifinals on Tuesday.
ECC (14-4) is another team familiar with playing postseason ball. They have qualified for the D9 tournament for several years, and have improved upon last year’s final standings when they were the fourth seed. After starting 4-4, the Lady Crusaders embarked on a 10-game win streak, which included handling O-E their only loss in a 6-3 victory.
Like the Lady Terrors’, ECC is looking to improve upon their postseason from a year ago. In 2022, ECC made it to the semis, but ran into DuBois Central Catholic, who would win before earning a D9 title with an easy 10-0 win over Forest Area in the finals.
Both the Fires and the Cardinals have returned to the playoffs as well, though this time on the opposing side of the bracket from O-E and ECC. Forest claimed the fifth seed, facing off against A-C Valley, while DCC has kept up their prominence with another first seed entrance.
Johnsonburg entered the Class 2A tournament looking to earn back-to-back district titles.
Last year, the Ramettes ended 16-7, with their second consecutive top seeded playoff ticket. They carried their regular season success with a trip to the D9 finals, beating Cranberry 6-0 for a banner. While wins haven’t come as easily, Jburg managed to finish above .500 at 10-8, earning the chance to defend their title.
“The season’s been up and down. We have a lot of young kids playing. We had a pretty tough schedule too,” said Johnsonburg head coach Gary Gerber, who’s team has only one senior on the roster. “Our eight losses are to the top seeds in the other classes like St. Marys, DuBois, DCC, O-E.”
The Ramettes, who have secured the fourth seed and home field advantage through the first round, will open against No. 5 Karns City on Monday. Whoever wins will take on No. 1 Curwensville on Wednesday.
St. Marys undefeated season was upset in the final month of the season. Finishing 14-2, the Lady Dutch’s nine-game win streak was ended by DuBois on Friday, May 5, then losing to Wellsville three games later. Regardless, St. Marys finds themselves one game away from a Class 4A championship.