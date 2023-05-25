With dominating presence at the plate, the Elk County Catholic softball team upset Otto-Eldred, cruising to a 15-7 victory while punching their ticket to the District 9 Class A Finals.
While the No. 2 Lady Terrors entered the semifinals on a bye-week, the third seeded Lady Crusaders earned their spot with a win over Redbank Valley in the quarterfinals. Entering the game one win away from the championship game, both teams looked to break through last year’s ceilings of being eliminated in the semifinals.
“We knew it was going to be a hard game. (O-E) is a very good team, they have a great pitcher, a great catcher and good hitters up and down the lineup. We’ve faced them a lot in the past couple years, so there’s familiarity between the two programs,” said Elk County Catholic head coach Eric Weisner. “The girls were prepared offensively, they had their minds set.”
The Lady Crusaders took an early advantage after the first frame, scoring two off a Lydia Anderson triple to bring in two runs. When it was O-E’s turn at the plate, the Lady Terrors’ loaded the bases while only finding one out, but could not find contact for the final hit, as ECC’s ace Emily Mourer finished them off with two striketous.
It was a similar story for the next few frames, with ECC tagging on two more scores and O-E unable to find substantial hits to produce runs. Heading into the fourth, the Lady Terrors began to muster momentum. After finding three quick outs on defense, O-E got onto the scoreboard with a Jessi Hall single that drove in two runs.
However, the Lady Terrors’ budding success was quickly overshadowed, as the Lady Crusaders followed with their biggest scoring inning to that point. With big hits from Anderson and Sydney Alexander, who hit an RBI single and triple, respectively, as well as a handful of O-E errors, ECC built a 8-2 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth.
The Lady Crusaders grew their lead in the sixth, when Gabby Weisner and Alexander both crushed homers that brought in a combined three runs and grew the lead to 12-2.
“I just kept telling them to play hard ball. You play hard ball and you’re going to be hard to beat and I truly believe that,” said Eric Weisner. “If we hit the way we hit, if we field the way we do, if they run the bases the way they do, we’re a hard team to beat.”
Facing the mercy rule, the Lady Terrors’ bats sprung to life in dramatic fashion. Tallying two outs in the first three batters, O-E then hit four consecutive singles that brought in three runs. An ECC error gave way to a fourth score before Kali Raught rattled off an RBI single that cut the gap on the scoreboard to 12-7.
“I kept telling our girls to just keep hitting one run at a time,” said Otto-Eldred head coach Roger Veilleux. “Don’t make any outs in the field. Make them out at the plate.”
The Lady Crusaders cut the comeback off quickly in the seventh. Putting two runners on base, Anderson hit a two-run triple which was followed up by another triple from Emily Mourer, driving in another run. The Terrors, on the other hand, could not respond for a second time, ultimately falling in the final frame and embracing the end of their season.
Anderson’s blazing bat led the way for the Lady Crusaders, finishing a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate with five runs batted in and three runs scored. Alexander had four RBIs and two scores, while Gabby Weisner scored four times with four hits in five appearances. In the circle for ECC, Mourer tallied ten strikeouts.
For the Lady Terrors, Katie Sheeler went 2-for-4 with two scores. Carrie Drummond and Raught both went 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Bri Heller started in the circle for O-E, finding eight strikeouts before she was injured in the fifth, being relieved by Katie Rhinehart.
“The main factor was our defense. We gave up a lot of runs on a lot of errors,” said Veilleux. “(ECC) hit the ball but we should have made more plays then we did.”
The Lady Crusaders are one win away from a District title, with the only game separating them from a banner being a matchup against DuBois Central Catholic on Monday. Facing them twice in the regular season, ECC has yet to claim victory over the Lady Cardinals.
“We’ve had to battle the last two games to get where we are. The girls don’t quit, so even if we’re down early on DuBois Central, I know they’re going to battle the entire game,” said Eric Weisner. They’re not going to quit.”