BROOKVILLE — Battling back from down 6-2, the Johnsonburg softball team completed a comeback. With the game tied, all they had to do was survive one more inning.
Jburg got the first out, but with a Cuwensville runner threatening at third, their luck ran out with a walk-off grounder, losing 7-6.
After beating Karns City in the District 9 Class 2A quarterfinals, the defending champion Ramettes found themselves against the newly top-seeded Lady Tide.
Jburg gave up two runs in the first but tied the game with Shelby Sorg’s two-run homerun in the third. However, they would find themselves in a hole again after back-to-back errors allowed four Lady Tide scores.
The Ramettes eventually battled back, with such contributions as Natalie Dunworth’s RBI double in the fifth and Maria Casilio two-run homer in the sixth, but could not stop Curwensville in crunch time, allowing their playoff run to end in the semis.
Casilio finished 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Sorg ended 2-for-4 with a run and two runs batted in. Julia Jones started in the circle for the Ramettes, finding a scattered field and six strikeouts and four walks.