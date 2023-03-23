SOFTBALL
Johnsonburg 7, Clarion 4
JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg softball team got its season off to a good start, beating Clarion 7-4 with dominating work at the plate that outlasted the Clarion’s fifth-inning surge.
The Ramettes found success early, scoring five runs to the Lady Bobcats’ one through four innings. Despite Clarion finding three scores in the fifth, the Ramettes closed out the game with two runs in the final inning.
Julia Jones showcased her skills in the circle, ending the game with 10 strikeouts while only giving up four hits and three walks. Jones also contributed at the plate with three hits, tying Maria Casilio who also finished with three. Alongside them was Jenna Kasmierski, Zoey Grunthaner and Natalie Dunworth who each recorded two hits in the Ramettes first game, and win, of the season.
St. Marys 2, Punxsutawney 1
ST. MARYS — The Lady Dutch narrowly escaped an 0-1 start to their season, rallying in the final inning against the Lady Chucks and winning off of a walk-off hit that gave them a 2-1 victory.
After failing to put any runs on the scoreboard through the first six innings, the pressure was on the Lady Dutch, who faced a 1-0 hole to climb. Gianna Surra hit an RBI to tie the game followed by Lindsey Rieter, who drove in another run to win it.
Along with Surra and Rieter, Rosa DePrater, Shannon Kiser and Kendall Young all had one hit on the day. In the circle for the Lady Dutch was Young, who struck out 11 batters while only giving up three hits and one walk.
For the Lady Chucks, Ciara Toven ended with two strikeouts and two walks, giving up five hits on the day.
Brockway 15, Kane 11 (Tuesday)
BROCKWAY — Maya Smith went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple and six RBI but Kane fell to Brockway in its opener Tuesday.
Leah Tigani was 3-for-5 at the plate for the Lady Wolves with two triples and three RBI. Cadence Carlson-Maybury was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and Sarah Ely scored two runs of her own.
BASEBALL
Moniteau 4,
Johnsonburg 4, 10 innings (delayed)
JOHNSONBURG — Battling throughout 10 full innings, the game between the Warriors and the Rams was postponed due to darkness, deadlocked at 4-4.
The Warriors cashed in on a run in the first inning which would go unanswered until the fourth, where the Rams drove in two runs. Moniteau knotted the game at two-each in the seventh, pushing it to extra innings where each team scored two runs in the eighth. From there, neither team scored, and with daylight dwindling, the game was postponed. The Warriors and Rams will pick up where they left off before their second scheduled regular season matchup, which is at Moniteau.
Aiden Zimmerman started out on the mound for the Rams, earning a strikeout and four walks before his brother Luke Zimmerman came on, tallying five strikeouts and a walk. Kaden Dennis finished with a strikeout and two walks and Cameron Larkin had a strike out and three walks in their turns pitching. Luke Zimmerman led the Rams with two hits.
AT JOHNSONBURG
R H E
Moniteau 1000 001 200 4 9 3 Jburg 0002 000 200 4 7 2
Moniteau:
Dawson Cook (4 SO, 1 BB), Connor Ealy (6) (5 SO, 1 BB), Derrik Creedon-Moyer (10) (1 SO, 1BB) and Keagan Book
Jburg:
Aiden Zimmerman (1 SO, 4 BB) Luke Zimmerman (3) (5 SO, 3 BB), Kaden Dennis (7) (1 SO, 2 BB), Cameron Larkin (8) (1 SO, 3 BB), Derek Beimel (9) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Erik Panebianco
Punxsutawney 7, St. Marys 2
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsy kicked off the fresh season with an overwhelming batting performance against St. Marys.
Punxsy got on the scoreboard first, scoring two runs in the third inning, which were followed up by three in the fifth. The Chucks held the Dutchmen scoreless for the majority of the game, allowing a score in the sixth, which was followed up by two Punxsy runs in the same inning, and another Dutch score in the seventh.
Jake Sikora took the mound first for the Chucks, striking out five batters while only giving up three walks. Nevin Day took over in the third inning with two strikeouts and only one hit, followed by Owen Wood, who closed out the game with a strikeout and two hits. Peyton Hetrick and Josh Tyger both contributed a hit during the win.
For the Dutchmen, Charlie Coudriet started on the mound, surrendering two hits and two walks. Ben Paul found one strikeout, but gave up three hits and a walk while Carter Redmond allowed two hits and two walks.
AT PUNXSUTAWNEY R H E St. Marys 000 001 1 2 3 7 Punxsy 002 032 X 7 7 4
St. Marys:
Charlie Coudriet (0 SO, 2 BB), Ben Paul (3) (1 SO, 1 BB), Carter Redmond (6) (0 SO, 2 BB) and Carter Price
Punxsy: Jake Sikora (5 SO, 3 BB), Nevin Day (3) (2 SO, 0 BB), Owen Wood (6) (1 SO, 0 BB) and Cooper Hallman