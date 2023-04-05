PORT ALLEGANY — Drew Evens and Ryan Shaffer gave all they had.
After trading seven scoreless frames, however, it was Evens and the Port Allegany baseball team who got Tuesday’s last laugh.
Extra innings were required to separate the Gators and Cameron County. Blaine Moses’ walk-off single scored Nick Wilfong in the eighth inning, the lone run in a key, 1-0 Northern Allegheny League victory for Port in its pursuit of a successful title defense.
“(Shaffer’s) command was pretty good and he gave our batters a look at what really good pitching is in our league,” Port coach Josh McNeil said. “My hat is off to Cameron County; they’ve done a great job of building the program back up.”
Evens threw 7.1 strong for Port, striking out 10 along the way. Shaffer countered with seven punch-outs in seven innings for the Red Raiders, however, scattering two hits.
Wilfong came on to nail down the final two outs of the 8th for Port. He then started the Gators’ extra-inning rally with a double before Moses drove him home with a line-drive single.
“I was pretty excited to have the top of our lineup coming up,” McNeil said. “They’ve kind of struggled early this season, but (Wilfong) has really come into his element and adapted to the varsity level of baseball. I told the others to make sure we’re hitting the pitch we want, and we knew once Wilfong got on, (Moses) was due for a hit.”
Wilfong had the best day at the plate for the Gators, going 2-for-4 and tallying a score, while Aiden Bliss was 2-for-3. For the Red Raiders, Eastyn Solveson had the team’s only hit, ending 1-for-4.
Port improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the league, as it also owns wins over Oswayo Valley and Salamanca (N.Y.)
“We remind the kids at almost every practice that the league is very competitive and everyone is equal to each other,” McNeil said. “The kids are well aware that we really have to get a good start in the earlier innings and play flawless defense to be successful.”
AT PORT ALLEGANY R H E CC 000 000 00 0 1 2 Port 000 000 01 1 4 2
CC:
Ryan Shaffer (7 SO, 3 BB), Eastyn Solveson (8) (0 SO, 1 BB) and Maddox Baughamn
Port:
Drew Evens (10 SO, 4 BB), Nick Wilfong (8) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Blaine Moses
Otto-Eldred 12,
Oswayo Valley 2
DUKE CENTER — The Terrors dominated Oswayo Valley in their first meeting of the year, beating the Green Wave in just six innings.
The Terrors got off to a hot start, looking to bury OV early as they put up five runs in the first two innings. From there, the Terrors’ pitching kept the Green Wave at bay until the 5th, when Isaiah Goode drove in Dawson Welch to put OV on the scoreboard.
O-E would return the favor during its next at-bat with two runs before putting the game away for good with five runs in the 6th.
Manning Splain led the Terrors in the batter’s box with two hits, three RBIs and three runs in four appearances. Austin Cousins went 1-for-2 with a run driven in and a score for himself.
Max Splain would start on the mound, recording a game-high eight strikeouts and only allowing two walks and one hit. Gaige Hohenwater tallied one hit and a score for the Green Wave.
AT DUKE CENTER R H E OV 000 011 X 2 2 0 O-E 230 025 X 12 7 2
OV:
Ethan Hackman (1 SO, 2 BB), Andrew Wood (2) (4 SO, 7 BB), Luke Karr (6) (0 SO, 3 BB), Ridge Mesler (6) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Gaige Hohenwater
O-E:
Max Splain (8 SO, 2 BB), Jared Obenrader (6) (1 SO, 0 BB) and Cal Minich
SOFTBALL
Johnsonburg 3, Kane 0
JOHNSONBURG — The Ramettes shut out the Lady Wolves with early runs scored and strong defense that gave Jburg its third win on the season.
Natalie Dunworth had the best day at the plate for Jburg, going 2-for-3 and producing a score, while Jenna Kasmierski had one hit in two appearances, driving in one run in the win. Julia Jones starred in the circle for the Ramettes, earning 11 strikeouts, two walks and four hits.
For Kane, Kylie Iak went 2-for-3, scoring a run, and Elizabeth Yasurek and Kate Parana each went 1-for-3 in the loss. In the circle, Leah Tigani gave up three hits and seven walks, striking out three batters.