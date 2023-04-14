COUDERSPORT — The Bradford softball and baseball teams both earned their first win of the season against Coudersport, with the Lady Owls winning 16-1 in four innings and the baseball team winning 4-3 in extra innings.
The Lady Owls got hot early, with Alanna Benson hitting a triple on the first at-bat of the game, before scoring on a wild pitch. Using that as a springboard for its offense, Bradford scored two more times in the first, followed by three more runs in the second and third. In the fourth, the Lady Owls put the game away for good with seven more runs.
Benson would lead the offensive showcase with three runs scored, going 2-for-3 in the blowout win. Alyssa Johnson found two scores and two runs driven in during a 1-for-2 day at the plate while Kelsey Deming would go 1-for-4, producing two RBIs and two scores.
Kalie Dixon started in the circle for the Lady Owls, finding five strikeouts and only allowing one walk and one hit through four innings. The Lady Falcons’ lone score came in the first frame from Madyson Dubots-Angood, who advanced to third on a wild pitch before successfully stealing home.
For the boys, it was a back-and-forth game against the Falcons that remained locked at three a-piece through the seventh inning. Once pushed to the eighth, Bradford’s Noah Swanson sealed the game with a single on a 1-and-2 count that brought in Matthew Perry. Swanson’s clutch performance wasn’t just on offense, as the relief pitcher, who took the mound in the sixth, would find four strikeouts, two of which came in the final frame.
“Talan Reese pitched one heck of a game, he had another great performance. Swanson came in because Reese hit his pitch limit and Swanson kept the game close and finished it off,” said Bradford baseball head coach Eric Haynoski. “We got the monkey off our back and now we’re ready to play.”
Wyatt Stark and Liam Haven would each go 2-for-4 at the plate in the win, each driving in a run, while Adam Ward and Travis Barger would both round homeplate.
For the Falcons, Owen Deutsclander, Mason Roessner and Viggo Brown would all find scores during Coudy’s second loss of the season.
AT COUDERSPORT R H E Bradford 001 110 01 4 10 3 Coudersport 000 120 01 3 4 1
Bradford:
Talan Reese (7 SO, 2 BB), Noah Swanson (6) (4 SO, 1 BB) an AJ Lama
Coudersport:
Owen Deutschlander (5 SO, 1 BB), Mason Roessner (5) (4 SO, 1 BB) and Jacob Hooftallen
Kane 13, Smethport 3
(6 innings)
KANE — Kate Parana led the Lady Wolves to a win by comfortable margin, recording three runs scored and three driven in during a 3-for-4 day that included a double. Elizabeth Yasurek also batted 3-for-4, contributing three RBIs in the win. Leah Tigani started in the circle for Kane, earning four strikeouts and four walks.
St. Marys 16, Brookville 0 (3 innings)
ST. MARYS — The Lady Dutch picked up their sixth consecutive victory with a shutout win that saw St. Marys win in the first frame. Lindsey Reiter and Jianna Gerg both went 2-for-2 at the plate, each scoring two runs while Avery Eckels scored two runs with two RBIs with two hits in three appearances for the Lady Dutch. Kendall Young tallied nine strikeouts while in the circle.
BASEBALL
Cameron County 15, Oswayo Valley 2, 6 innings
SHINGLEHOUSE — The Red Raiders’ potent offense was sparked by Eastyn Solveson’s three RBIs and one score on a 1-for-3 day. Josh Beer contributed two RBIs and two runs scored while Jessop Farabaugh drove in two runs and snagged a double in CC’s sixth win in seven games.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE R H E Cameron County 102 057 X 15 9 4 Oswayo Valley 000 002 X 2 3 5
Cameron County:
Jessop Farabaugh (7 SO, 1 BB) and Maddox Baughman
Oswayo Valley:
Ethan Hackman (1 SO, 3 BB), Cayden Black (3) (3 SO, 2 BB), Luke Karr (2 SO, 3 BB), Andrew Wood (6) (0 SO, 2 BB) and Gaige Hohenwarter
Kane 15, Smethport 0
KANE — Dane Anderson’s four RBIs and three runs scored led the Wolves over the Hubbers for their third win of the season. Lucas Burrs went a perfect 2-for-2 for Kane, batting in an RBI and scoring twice, while Elijah Everett went 2-for-3 with two scores and a run driven in.
AT KANE R H E Smethport 000 XXX X 0 1 1 Kane 951 XXX X 15 13 0
Smethport:
Keegan Watson (2 SO, 1 BB), Brentton McDowell (2) (1 SO, 2 BB)
Kane:
Brock Wensel (4 SO, 1 BB) and Luke Ely
St. Marys 5, DuBois 4
DUBOIS — The Dutch were able to hold off the Beavers thanks to Lucas Bauer’s two runs and two RBIs during a 2-for-4 day at the plate. Vinny Lenze drove in two runs while Logan Moiser scored once and drove in a run for the Dutch with a triple in the top of the first.
AT DUBOIS R H E St. Marys 230 000 0 5 7 0 DuBois 300 001 0 4 6 3
St. Marys:
Lucas Bauer (4 SO, 5 BB), Charlie Coudreit (6) (2 SO, 0 BB) and Vinny Lenze
DuBois:
Tyler Chamberlin (3 SO, 3 BB), Noah Farrell (4)(10 SO, 2 SO) and Trey Wingard
Johnsonburg 2,
Redbank Valley 0
JOHNSONBURG — Aiden Zimmerman and Erik Panebianco’s early runs were enough to outlast Redbank Valley. Zimmerman got on base from a walk, scoring first while Panebianco went 1-for-2, scoring on a ground out.
AT JOHNSONBURG R H E Redbank Valley 000 000 0 0 3 1 Johnsonburg 110 000 X 2 6 1
Redbank Valley:
Owen Clouse (2 SO, 4 BB), Mason Clouse (4) (2 SO, 0 BB) and Tate Minich
Johnsonburg: Luke Zimmerman (6 SO, 3 BB) and Erik Panebianco