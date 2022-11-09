Bradford settled in and did its best to repel Mars’ attacks, but an early-game outburst by the District 7 runners-up provided an advantage that would stand throughout the first round of the PIAA Class 3A girls soccer playoffs.
The Lady Owls’ season ended at the hands of Mars Tuesday evening, as a four-goal sequence in the early stages of the first half led to a 5-0 Fightin’ Planets victory. For the District 9-champion Lady Owls, a spirited postseason run ended at the hands of an inspired opponent who brought ample firepower to Parkway Field.
“We knew coming in how good (Mars) was, with the win streak and being ranked in the nation,” Bradford head coach Jim Warnick said. “We knew what we were up against and we were proud of the girls for fighting and giving everything they had. They knew the task coming in so it was tough to tell them too much; but they knew all year how proud we were of them for coming out and performing.”
Mars controlled the game the entire way, bringing early pressure at the Lady Owls before settling into their possession game. Mars entered the game seeking retribution after dropping the D7 title game to Moon, the program’s first loss since 2018.
The three-time defending state champions first got on the board in the 7th minute, as Jenna Caringola finished a second-chance opportunity.
They’d score again five minutes later when Reese Dunaway dribbled around the Bradford defense before finding Ava Balazentis. Caringola sent a long, sailing shot into the top of the net shortly after, extending the lead to three in the 15th minute, before Ava Lewis scored a minute later on a second-chance opportunity.
“We tried to plan around that,” Warnick said. “We knew our current formation wasn’t going to keep us in the game so we changed it up to be more defensive.”
The Lady Owls settled in from there, but the opening minutes set the tone for the rest of the game. Bradford’s attacking chances would need to come on the counter, but Mars didn’t allow the Lady Owls to build much in the offensive half.
“Those first few minutes, we played our positions and played our formations,” Warnick said. “Then, everyone got a little loose with it and out of position, and that’s when the four goals game. We tightened back up after that.”
Mars carried the four-goal advantage for much of the game before breaking through again in the 51st minute on a well-struck header by Eden Gerlach.
Maddy Stark finished with 14 saves for Bradford, making several sprawling stops to keep the deficit where it stood. Mars attacked up the wings and repeatedly played quality balls into the middle, keeping Bradford’s defenders busy, as well.
The Lady Owls closed the season at 14-5, having won their fifth consecutive D9 title before knocking off District 6’s Hollidaysburg in a thrilling sub-regional comeback.
“They wanted it. They really did,” Warnick said of his team’s postseason run. “They knew with the losses we had that people needed to step up. We knew we had the firepower, it was just a matter of filling in the defense. It was a lot to have a young team come out and perform like this.”
With a mix of new faces and familiar stars, they ensured Warnick’s first year at the helm was a memorable one.
“They’ve been so excited,” Warnick said. “We knew we weren’t going to have it easy at Districts, and then the sub-regional, and just to keep going and get here… they were excited and didn’t want the season to end.”