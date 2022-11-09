Bradford settled in and did its best to repel Mars’ attacks, but an early-game outburst by the District 7 runners-up provided an advantage that would stand throughout the first round of the PIAA Class 3A girls soccer playoffs.

The Lady Owls’ season ended at the hands of Mars Tuesday evening, as a four-goal sequence in the early stages of the first half led to a 5-0 Fightin’ Planets victory. For the District 9-champion Lady Owls, a spirited postseason run ended at the hands of an inspired opponent who brought ample firepower to Parkway Field.

