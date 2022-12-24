Maddi Cowburn could have scored 100 goals this year if she wanted.
A bold assumption, to be sure. But Cowburn’s brilliance spans far beyond her scoring numbers.
Cowburn turned in a stellar senior season in 2022, one that saw her score 40 goals and dish out 47 assists. The reigning Big 30 girls soccer Player of the Year, the Bradford star garnered the honor for a second time.
Cowburn was the complete package in her four seasons with the Lady Owls. The standout forward was part of four District 9 championship teams, amassing 139 goals and 120 assists in her high school career.
When Cowburn heads to Eastern Michigan University in the fall, the Eagles will get a speedy attacker with a well-refined touch. As was the case in her standout junior season, however, another part of her game shined just as brightly: Selflessness.
BRADFORD LOST half its starters from last year’s state playoff team.
The Lady Owls returned Cowburn and fellow Big 30 All-Star Bella Prince up top, however, and replicated last season’s postseason run with another D9 title and a state sub-regional victory.
Cowburn was key in Bradford’s playoff magic, scoring the game-winner in its District 9 final upset of DuBois and helping to lead a comeback against Hollidaysburg in the state playoffs.
“I’m more than appreciative of the team I’ve played with and the awards and accomplishments I’ve been able to attain,” Cowburn said. “Soccer isn’t a one-person game — it’s a team sport. None of it would happen without my coaches or my team. Playing with my close friends, making memories, laughing and winning against rival teams… They’re all memories that will be really hard to forget.”
In tight games, Cowburn either supplied or created the offense her team needed.
In games where her team built a significant lead — and there were several — Cowburn would opt to spread the offense across Bradford’s roster.
“She was always excited to play soccer,” said Jim Warnick, who led Bradford as head coach for the first time in 2022 but was on staff for the entirety of Cowburn’s high school career. “Even if she wasn’t feeling well or was injured, she still wanted to come to the field, and so did everyone else. She led by example more than by her voice and, when she stepped up, everyone stepped up around her. She was a huge part of the team’s success the last four years.”
Some defenses were simply inferior to Bradford’s firepower. Cowburn viewed those instances as opportunities to get her teammates on the score sheet.
She was never a vocal leader, but grew to embrace that role as she aged.
“I think back to my freshman year and how I really looked up to the seniors. It really dawned on me that that’s what I was to upcoming freshmen,” Cowburn said. “Being able to lead this team and share my experience, I was able to spread my knowledge.
“We really didn’t know what was going to happen this year but our young group made history. It was really awesome, especially since we had lost to DuBois twice already (before the D9 final). We started from a different standpoint than we usually had and we exceeded expectations.”
Prince tallied 27 goals and 24 assists in her sophomore season. A breakout freshman on last year’s District champion Lady Owls, she earned her first Big 30 All-Star selection after a season that saw her score plenty of key goals.
“(Cowburn) could always look out wide because she knew (Prince) would be making the runs she expected,” Warnick said. “She could count on her to be where she was going to play the ball. They were very good at communicating without being vocal and seemed to play off each other well.”
BRADFORD WAS one of four teams that received two All-Star nods.
Grace Russell and Hope Russell were each selected from a talented Fillmore team that reached the Section 5 Class D1 semifinals. Hope Russell also received a nomination for Player of the Year, the only player nominated other than Cowburn.
Teagan Kosinski and Grace Gariepy were selected from Portville’s Section 5 Class C semifinalist squad, while Audrey Hurlburt and Alysa Williams were both chosen from Section 6 Class D champion Ellicottville.
Three other selections came from Allegany County, including Mary Hamer (Genesee Valley/Belfast), McKinlee Harris (Bolivar-Richburg) and Taylor Searle (Cuba-Rushford). Emma Edwards (Olean), Addison Fisher (Allegany-Limestone) and Ella Fyock (Pioneer) represented Cattaraugus County, while Pennsylvania’s only other selection was Port Allegany goalkeeper Brielle Budd.
Three of the last four Big 30 girls POYs have come from Bradford, with Cowburn earning the honor in 2021 and ‘22 and Regan Johnson in 2019. Cowburn is just the second player to earn back-to-back Player of the Year accolades since the awards inception in 2005, joining Fillmore’s Allison Richter (2007, ‘08).