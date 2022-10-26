KERSEY — Elk County Catholic was only able to break through the Port Allegany defense once.
That single goal was plenty in Tuesday’s District 9 Class A boys soccer quarterfinal, however, as the Crusaders controlled their way to a victory in a rubber match against their UAVSL rivals.
Port loaded the defensive half and repelled most of ECC’s efforts, but Lance O’Neill’s 60th-minute goal provided the only offense the Crusaders would need. ECC’s dominance of possession powered a 1-0 win, as the Crusaders look to replicate last year’s postseason run.
“We possessed and they had a good strategy,” ECC head coach Kelli Brannock said. “Quite a few of our shots bounced off of their legs in front of the net, but I was proud of the team for sticking with it, not getting frustrated and finishing the game. I thought our defense and goalkeeper did a fantastic job.”
O’Neill’s goal was the crescendo of a dominant second half for the Crusaders, one that proved the first half’s more subtle offensive effort wasn’t a fluke.
ECC’s first chance of the game came after a shot pin-balled around Port’s goal crease. Ben Cerroni struck the rebound from the top of the 18-yard box, but Port goalkeeper Aiden Clark swooped in to make a save.
ECC threatened again soon after, but Port defenders whisked the ball out of trouble after a few re-directions. ECC’s first threat of the second half was another pinball in the first 10 minutes, one that bounced around in front of Clark before bounding out of harm’s way.
Sure enough, O’Neill’s goal was the result of another net-bound deflection.
Timmy Braddock sent a pass to O’Neill in prime scoring position. After leaving O’Neill’s foot, the ball spiraled into the corner of the net.
The Crusaders had been dominant all evening, but it still took them an hour to break through Henry Kisler and Co. ECC built up attacks while Port tried to counter, but Port’s back line repelled most of what was thrown at it.
“We changed our formation and shape today to try to counter-balance that and lean into a defensive game, and we did well with it,” Port head coach Aaron Clark said. “I was content with letting ECC play with the possession and try to get ourselves some counter attacks. We had some opportunities, and one at the end of the game that almost paid off.”
Port still struggled to win the ball in the waning minutes but had its best chance of the game in the 66th minute. United finally found a crease on a long ball, but after a centering pass, a shot attempt went wide of the net.
United then earned a free kick from the left flank with three minutes to play, but a play into the middle of the box soared into the grasp of ECC keeper Ryan Jovenetti.
“We knew that we couldn’t out-possess ECC tonight, so we were content with sitting back on defense and trying to sneak a ball past their back line,” Aaron Clark said. “But, their back line was ready for it. They did a nice job defensively and their keeper did a good job of being in the right spot at the right time.”
The Crusaders reached the Class A final last year after upsetting Clarion-Limestone in the quarterfinals and Coudersport in the semis. They’ll see a rematch against C-L in the quarterfinals Thursday, where they’ll look to pull off another upset.
“Our defense is phenomenal,” Kelli Brannock said. “They know the game plan, they work together and they’re ready for (the counters). We play all kinds of teams in District 9; we’re ready for anything and our back line can adjust no matter what.”
Port’s season ends in the Class A quarters for the second consecutive year. The Gators out-performed expectations this year, though, and Aaron Clark is excited for the program’s future with this young group.
“Our defensive unit has been solid this year and our goalkeeper has shown really good growth from the beginning of the season to now,” Clark said. “Nobody pays attention to (Kisler) because of the position he plays, but he’s one of the best soccer players in our league and he’s been playing that center back position since he was a freshman.”
Port defeated ECC in the teams’ first matchup, 3-2, before ECC won the second contest, 3-0.
“Having the experience from last year helps, but the reality is, you need to show up every game,” Brannock said. “It’s a new team, people are in somewhat different positions and we need to take care of business each game.”