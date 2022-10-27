Each team had shut out the other once already this season.
In the boys soccer rubber match between Bradford and DuBois, however — this time with everything on the line — it was the Owls’ defense that got the best of the Beavers.
Bradford controlled the pace of play in Wednesday’s District 9 Class 3A semifinal at Parkway Field, as its pesky forwards gave the Beavers all they could handle. Jake Franz scored three goals and Mitch Strauss added another, leading Bradford to a 4-1 victory as the Owls try to defend their title of District champion.
“The right players stepped up at the right time, we were able to identify who was going to be solid on that back line and we stuck through with them,” Bradford head coach Wes Lohrman said. “They did a nice job tonight.”
Franz struck early for the Owls, using his speed to get behind the defense and get to a ball that was lobbed into the DuBois half. With the ball at his left side, Franz scored on a shot that went off the far post and in, beating a diving goalkeeper.
Unlike their previous two meetings with DuBois, the sixth-minute goal cashed in one one of several early opportunities for the Owls.
“Over the last two meetings with (DuBois), we’ve had approximately 15 good opportunities within the first 15 minutes of the game and we haven’t capitalized on any of them,” Lohrman said. “We were able to capitalize in both halves tonight to give us that 2-0 cushion, which ended up being all we needed.”
Franz and Strauss created offensive pressure for Bradford all night, using creative passing to keep the ball in DuBois’ half despite the Beaver defense fending off most of Bradford’s efforts. Bradford came out of halftime strong again, however, and Franz rewarded his team’s efforts with a goal in the 48th minute.
With the Owls on the attack, Strauss made a move into the box and found an open Franz, who blasted it past the goalkeeper. The two had been crafting attacks to each other all night, but had finally pushed all the right buttons with this one.
“We’ve been preaching that we need to control the middle of the field, and once we established a possession game, we could build it up a bit, play to feet and not just always try to turn it into a track meet,” Lohrman said.
Bradford’s midfielders were able to distribute the ball forward, often playing it long to use the speed of Franz and Strauss. DuBois, meanwhile, tried to attack on the counter, but a couple of dangerous through balls and a long shot by Edward Burkett that sailed just over the bar were all the Beavers could muster.
Landon Akers breathed life into the Beavers in the 67th minute, however, on a shot from 30 yards out that cut Bradford’s lead in half. Akers got the ball in a dangerous position and took the long shot, giving DuBois a chance in a game where it had been out-played prior.
With their team in danger for the first time, however, Franz and Strauss came through with a pair of insurance goals.
Franz capped his Hat Trick in the 75th minute on another feed from Strauss that put him in on goal.
The breakthrough dashed DuBois’ comeback chances, and was followed by a goal from Strauss two minutes later. Strauss took a pass from Franz, beat a defender with a nifty touch then beat the keeper to seal Bradford’s trip to the final.
“We’ve been talking to (Franz and Strauss) about how we want them to work to win the ball back when we’re out of possession, but tonight, our staff re-iterated that we need those two to make (DuBois’) back line uncomfortable,” Lohrman said. “The conditions weren’t great, there was a lot of wind, the ball was slick, the field was slick and we just said to make it uncomfortable. Sure enough, we were able to create some turnovers from that and generate some scoring opportunities.”
Bradford goalkeeper Tristan Dragoone finished with four saves in goal while Cullen McAllister made five saves for DuBois. The Owls advance to Tuesday’s Class 3A championship game, where they’ll meet top-seeded Clearfield.
“Even 18 years into coaching, in a game like this, you still get butterflies,” Lohrman said. “I know I have them, so I know the guys have them, and I know they’re excited to play in these situations. They’re used to playing in these games with a lot of weight on their shoulders and I thought they handled the pressure very well tonight, all the way through from our front line to our back.”