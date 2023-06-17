Beer Barn Golf League at Pine Acres — Week 8
Rob Mitchell and C.J. Mackey (16) vs Jim Stoltz and Ed Konwinski (4)
Jim Rinfrette and Dave Rinfrette (16) vs Tyler Smith and Mike Leet (4)
Danny Rinfrette and John Obermeyer (14.5) vs Anthony Zimbardi and Shawn Mosier (5.5)
Chuck Ridenour and Mike Caruso (14) vs Colin Holzwarth and Ed Holzwarth (6)
Marty Sapko and Steve Moyer (13) vs Mark Smith and Joe Mangione (7)
Steve Morgan and Steve Mongillo (12.5) vs Chris Smith and Evan Smith (7.5)
John Kelley and Mike Speaker (12.5) vs Dan Reese and Josh Cobb (7.5)
Jeremy Cressley and George Corignani (12) vs Tom Salada and Steve Hepfer (8)
Frank Arlington and Mike Kelley (11.5) vs Greg Randolph and Greg Moyer (8.5)
Chris Kervin and Tom Welch (11) vs Bubba Reese and Blaine Miller (9)
Low Gross: Tyler Smith (36)
Low Net: Rob Mitchell (29)
Team Low Gross:
Flight No. 1: Chris Smith and Evan Smith (79)
Flight No. 2: Jim Rinfretteand Dave Rinfrette (91)
Team Low Net:
Flight No. 1: Steve Morgan and Steve Mongillo (67)
Flight No. 2: Frank Arlington and Mike Kelley (69)
Closest to Pin No. 3 or No. 13: Jim Rinfrette (14’)
Closest to Pin No. 7 or No. 17: Evan Smith (5’10”)\
Bradford Eagles
2432 Golf League
Mark Romanelli and Scott Bryant (14) vs Joe Auteri and Matt Degolier (6.5)
Kyle Swanson and Dan Wichensky (14) vs Jim Gleason and Caleb Blake (6.5)
Jerry Pattison and Dave Cercone (13) vs Gerry Harrington and Dennis Thiel (7.5)
Muhammed and Tom Defibaugh (13) vs Ron Bhe and Ray Magnetti Jr. (3)
Jim Butler and Doug Butler (12) vs Tyler Gigilotti and Dan Cutbertson (8)
Dave Faller and Bret Degolier (12) vs Mike Cauley and Bryan O’Neil (8)
Keary Rouff and Joe Frisina (12) vs Jamie Tilford and Brian Steen (8.5)
John Couch and Jason Blake (12) vs Kim Ervin and Jeff Hendryx (8.5)
Myron Jones and Brad Swackhamer (11) vs Scott Bennett and Brian Good (9)
Jim Kelly and Kirk Zandy (10) vs Barry Burritt and Al Scott (10)
50/50: Joe Auteri and Brad Swackhamer
Long Drive Hole No. 6: Dave Cercone
Closest to Pin Hole No. 3: Dave Faller (9’11”)
Closet to Pin Hole No. 7: Jerry Pattison (18’5”)
Low Net: Scott Bennett and Scott Bryant (34)
Low Gross: Kyle Swanson (38)
Gleason Construction Golf League — Week 2
Steve Murphey and Greg Randolph (6) vs Rocky Greenberg and Jeff Hardy (0)
Steve Fishkin and Tim Walter (5) vs Gabe Chamberlain and Matt Colwell (1)
Steve Ackerman and Steve Caskey (4) vs Chad Gordon and Jeremy Survil (2)
Jim Yurk and Mike Reese (0) vs Neil Payne and John Vanyo (6)
Zach Stark and Brian Hobbs (6) vs Cach Colestro and Mike Viola (0)
Kevin Kelley and Mike Cercone (6) vs Sammy Lemon and Erik Johnson (0)
Low Gross: Mike Cercone (40)
Low Net: Neil Payne, Greg Randolph, Steve Fishkin, Kevin Kelley (all 37)
Marshall Insurance Golf League — Week 6
Lee Zimmerman and Jody Zimmerman (11.5) vs Dean Hinchman and Larry Musser (8.5)
Mike Strotman and Chuck Ridenour (9) vs Tod Szczech and Tom Coldwell (11)
Jeff Hilzinger and Rob Holsinger (8.5) vs Bbo Deloe and Dave Bleem (11.5)
Kirk Zandy and Roger Pais (9) vs Barry Bacha and Jim Rinfrette (11)
Al Schott and Scott Bryant (14.5) vs Nolan Roulo and Ryan Cottillion (5.5)
Barry Burritt and Molly Cumminskey (12) vs Myron Jones and Doug Butler (8)
Low Gross: Bob Deloe (43)
Low Net: All Scott, Bob Deloe (35)
Most 7’s: Rob Holsinger (3)
The Minich Electric Men’s Golf League and the Minich Electric Ladies Golf League were rained out this week.