LAKEWOOD, N.Y. – Tryouts for 2024 Gladiators 14U travel baseball will be held 3:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Firemen’s Field on Linwood Avenue.
Tryouts are for players 14 or younger on May 1, 2024.
The travel program, coached by Mike Kapuscinski of Gold Star Athletics Baseball & Softball Training, is focused on developing players while allowing them to participate at a higher level of competition.
The 2024 season will include indoor team workouts from January through March; participation in the Western New York Premier Travel League; and competition in five to six tournaments, including three or four local and one or two travel. Players’ performance will also be measured and monitored via access to HitTrax.
A brief parents’ information session will follow Saturday’s evaluation. For more information, contact Kapuscinski at (716) 338-5575 or Leslie Genareo at (716) 713-8208.