If that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft included the son of Joey Porter, a bruising offensive tackle and a player who modeled him game after T.J. Watt wasn’t enough to tickle the fancy of the team’s old-school fans, just wait til Yinzer Nation gets a hold of whom the team signed as an undrafted free agent.
A fullback.
Who wore black-and-gold in college.
Who won the “Hustle Award.”
Who grew up a Steelers fan.
And sports a mullet.
If that wasn’t enough, listen to Monte “The Mullet” Pottebaum discuss his arrival in the Steel City for rookie minicamp earlier this month.
“Just going through the tunnel the other day and coming out on the bridge was amazing,” Pottebaum said. “Beautiful city
“It’s a great opportunity to learn from some guys I have been watching, growing up, really. I was actually a Steelers fan growing up, so it’s pretty surreal that I am here. So I am just trying to enjoy the moment.”
Imagine the folk-hero status for when if Pottebaum trots onto the field at Acrisure Stadium, his blonde locks peeking out of the back of his helmet and his shoulder pads reminiscent of Jerome Bettis’ two decades prior, to line up in a three-point stance in the backfield on a third-and-goal from the 1.
Pottebaum has a long way to go to facilitate any such moments. First, he has to stay on the roster throughout training camp and the preseason to have an opportunity to impress enough to secure a 53-man roster spot and — the hope for him is — a bit role in the offense.
But by virtue of his very signing, Pottebaum instantly ascended to the top of the depth chart at fullback, a position that Derek Watt manned the past three seasons but remained vacant after Watt was left unsigned.
Though offensive coordinator Matt Canada allowed that Connor Heyward could assume some of the fullback’s responsibilities, Heyward showed enough promise as a rookie that the Steelers would likely prefer to keep him at tight end — and perhaps that’s an easier decision of Pottebaum shows he can handle the role.
“I just have an opportunity to be a glue guy,” Pottebaum said. “If the team needs somebody to give that physical edge or add another spot on special teams, I’m really willing to do whatever.
“I love this team, I want to play for this team, and really whatever the coaches ask of me I am ready to do.”
Using Watt’s tenure as a guide, the Steelers deployed him a consistent average of about 4 1/2 offensive snaps per game in addition to being one of the team’s most trusted special teamers.
Though Watt was limited to 18 touches (10 carries, eight catches) over 46 games for the Steelers, 14 touches came last season. Watt in 2022 was effective on third-and-1, an area in which the Steelers at times had struggled in recent seasons. In 10 tries getting the ball with 1 yard to go for a first down or touchdown, Watt succeeded nine times.
The Steelers would take that kind of production, but if Pottebaum is going to make the team he will more need to make his mark as a lead blocker — and on special teams.
The latter would seem to fit the skillset of a player who was bestowed the Iowa honor of “Team Hustle Award” last season — a distinction Pottebaum said makes him most proud.
“Yeah, because that takes no talent, right?” he said. “Every day you can go out there and give your best effort, and that can relay close the gap between you and somebody else, if they’re more talented than you — just give more effort.”
Certainly, among Steelers rookies, players such as first-round tackle Broderick Jones, second-round cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and fourth-round edge rusher Nick Herbig of Wisconsin (Watt’s alma mater) have more pure talent
But none have a haircut like Pottebaum, do they?
Pottebaum said the idea to grow his hair long in the back came during the outset of the covid-19 lockdown.
“Me and a buddy at school were like, ‘Hey do you want to wear mullets?’ because we are bored sitting at home, right?” Pottebaum said. “And so it kind of just took off from there.
“I kind of made a deal with myself that I am not going to cut it until I am done playing football now. See how long it gets.”
Pottebaum said most people he meets appreciate the ‘do.
“What I have actually found is, a lot of, like the dudes and the guys are like, ‘That’s really cool.’”
Pottebaum laughed.
“But some girls don’t like it, though. It is what it is. That’s all right.”
