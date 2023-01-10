hines

Buffalo Bills running back Devon Singletary (26) carries the ball during the 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots.

 Bill Wippert/Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — “Frazzled” is how Bills center Mitch Morse put it. Cornerback Tre’Davious White apologized for his language and used a profanity to sum up the duress he’s experienced over the past several days.

Amid the euphoria that followed Buffalo’s season-ending 35-23 victory over New England, the mental toll of playing six days after witnessing safety Damar Hamlin having to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati was readily apparent.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos