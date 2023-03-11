staudim

The Buffalo Bills newest rendition of their new stadium plans, which is set to open in 2026.

 Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kimberly Sass has traded in her goal crease for a construction hat and a football.

The recently retired goalie, who won a National Women’s Hockey League championship with the Metropolitan Riveters in 2018, has been hired as project manager to represent the Buffalo Bills in the building of the team’s new stadium. The role not only aligns with Sass’ professional career in design and architecture, it’s a job that holds special meaning for someone from Buffalo.

