COUDERSPORT — Otto-Eldred came oh so close to spoiling Coudersport’s homecoming last year.
The Terrors let a three-score lead slip away in the fourth quarter at Coudy last season, but on Friday, the combination of O-E’s downfield passing game and opportunistic defense made sure that wouldn’t happen again.
Shene Thomas torched Coudy in the passing game, catching four touchdowns while providing a vertical threat the Falcons simply couldn’t stop. Thomas, Max Splain and Manning Splain each caught scores as Coudy was unable to slow down O-E’s quick-strike offense, resulting in a 39-18 Terrors victory that got away in the fourth quarter.
Andrew Schenfield threw six touchdowns for the Terrors, who finished the job and spoiled Coudy’s homecoming.
“Honestly, we didn’t talk about last year throughout the week,” O-E head coach Troy Cook said. “The guys had a singular focus for this week and this week only, so all we did was prepare this year’s team for this year’s Coudersport team. The guys came out and executed the game plan.”
Offense was fickle for both sides, but each time O-E needed a big play, it turned to its vertical passing game.
Thomas scored the first touchdown of the game on a 56-yard deep ball from Schenfield, stunning a Coudy defense that hadn’t given up a point since Sept. 9. The teams battled back and forth through three quarters, and Coudy led at the half, but late turnovers sealed the Falcons’ fate.
“We were in the same kind of situation, but the turnover game was in our favor last year,” Coudy head coach Frank Brown said. “We had some quick strikes and they had those this year. That’s why you play the game. They did a nice job.”
Each side scored once in the first quarter, as Ethan Ott followed Thomas’ first touchdown with a 33-yard rushing score off the edge. Ott scored again midway through the second quarter, this one on a 10-yard run that capped a 97-yard scoring drive.
After the quick strike to Thomas, the Falcons shut down O-E’s offense for the rest of the first half. The Terrors came out of the gates strong in the third quarter, however, as Thomas made a man miss to score on a wide receiver screen before Schenfield hit Max Splain for a 72-yard, catch-and-run touchdown.
While O-E drove down the field, it appeared to bait Coudy forward with runs and short passes, setting up the deep ball. The Falcons took away those other two phases of the Terror offense sufficiently, but weren’t able to stop Thomas and company.
“With the man defense they were playing, we knew if we could throw some quick things to the outside, they’d have to try to jump it,” Cook said. “Every time they started to get aggressive and jump the quick screens, we tried to slip one on them, and we were lucky to get a few of them.”
Coudy stayed in the game with a scoring drive that bled from the third quarter into the fourth, capped by a 2-yard touchdown run from Ott. O-E answered right back, however, and a deep completion to Thomas set up a 23-yard TD pass to Manning Splain.
On Coudy’s ensuing possession, Manning Splain intercepted a pass that went through the hands of a Coudy receiver, setting up his team in plus territory. On a 4th and goal play from the 6-yard line, Schenfield lofted a fade pass to Thomas, who hoisted above a defender and hauled it in for his third score.
Moments later, Max Splain grabbed a pick for the Terrors, setting up another deep pass to Thomas that brought the Terrors into the red zone. Once there, another fade gave Thomas a fourth score.
“They had a mismatch,” Brown said. “(Thomas) played a heck of a game. We had sticky coverage on him and he just out-jumped our corners. He made big plays.”
Thomas finished with seven receptions for 197 yards and four scores. Manning Splain had eight catches for 62 yards and a score, Davey Schenfield had three receptions for 17 yards and Hunter App caught two passes for 21 yards in addition to his 12 rushes for 33 yards.
Schenfield completed 21-of-33 pass attempts for 391 yards and six touchdowns.
“Brendan Magee went down a couple weeks ago, and he was one of our main targets,” Cook said. “We knew someone would need to step up and make plays, and I can’t say enough about (Thomas) and the way he played. He accepted the challenge. He knew we were going to be going his way because we thought we were going to be getting a lot of attention on Manning (Splain), and he really came through.”
Ott finished with 25 rushes for 202 yards and three scores for Coudy, while John Wright added seven rushes for 21 yards. Wright also completed 7-of-17 pass attempts for 94 yards and three interceptions. Xander Brown led the Coudy defense with 10 tackles and a sack.
“We wanted to run the football off-tackle, which we did,” Frank Brown said. “When you get down a couple touchdowns, you need to come out of your game plan a little bit, and that’s what happened in the second half.”
O-E improved to 5-2 with the win, keeping its District 9 Class A playoff hopes alive.
The win complicates the Region 3 conference race in addition to the Class A playoff picture, as O-E defeated Coudy after two losses to Elk County Catholic. Coudy beat ECC last week.
“They were attacking the line of scrimmage and taking out our running lanes,” Brown said. “They were daring us to throw the football and that’s what we did. We had some success, and we had some balls that were dropped, but that’s football.”
Coudy falls to 4-3, also suffering its first league loss of the year. The Falcons will travel to Sheffield next week, while O-E will visit Bucktail.
“Our guys are approaching every game as a playoff game,” Cook said. “I told them that, last week, we had a series of one-game playoffs. That’s how we approached this week; they were focused solely on Coudersport and hopefully they will enjoy this one for a few days.”