Ridgway’s Eric Hoffman (12) catches a touchdown pass during a Week 1 game against Port Allegany. The Elkers visit Smethport tonight, looking to continue the momentum that led them to an upset victory over Keystone a week ago.

 Era photo by Wade Aiken

SMETHPORT — Ridgway and Smethport started the season in similar situations, and ahead of their Week 7 matchup Friday, they’ve played to identical records.

The Hubbers are 1-5 overall and 0-4 in the District 9 Region 2 conference, while Ridgway is 1-5 overall and 1-3 in league play. Smethport’s lone win came at Cameron County (1-5) Week 2, while Ridgway notched its first victory by upsetting Keystone (4-2) last week.

