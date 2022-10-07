SMETHPORT — Ridgway and Smethport started the season in similar situations, and ahead of their Week 7 matchup Friday, they’ve played to identical records.
The Hubbers are 1-5 overall and 0-4 in the District 9 Region 2 conference, while Ridgway is 1-5 overall and 1-3 in league play. Smethport’s lone win came at Cameron County (1-5) Week 2, while Ridgway notched its first victory by upsetting Keystone (4-2) last week.
Each a playoff team last year, Smethport and Ridgway knew they’d need to find new contributors after the star power each lost to graduation. Now more than halfway through the regular season, both groups have identified those players.
And, for Ridgway, a budding streak of improvement resulted in a Week 6 upset that almost no one — outside of head coach Mark Heindl’s brain trust, of course — saw coming.
“The kids are really starting to buy in and have come a long way,” Heindl said. “The first five weeks of the season wasn’t where we wanted to be record-wise, but we thought we made some strides in the second half of the Karns City game in Week 3.”
The Elkers downed Keystone last week, 26-20, thanks to a 13-point fourth quarter. They played complimentary football in a second half that saw them blank the dangerous Panthers offense while climbing back from a halftime deficit.
“It wasn’t just last week; it’s been the combination of the last few weeks,” Heindl said. “The kids are really starting to understand their assignments and their roles, and any time you can understand that, you can just play football. That’s what our kids have been able to do over the last few weeks, and the growth they’ve made in that time frame, we couldn’t ask for any more.”
Ridgway’s offense started the season slow, scoring a combined 12 points over its first three games, but seemed to break out during a 42-33 loss to Redbank Valley (6-0) on Sept. 23. Its defense has continued to struggle, but stood tall Friday, led by Aiden Zimmerman’s 11 tackles and Kaden Dennis’ seven.
Dennis boasts 61 total tackles on the year, while Zimmerman has 41 tackles and Aaron Sorg has recorded 38. Zimmerman has also been crucial in Ridgway’s run game, carrying the ball 47 times for 250 yards and three touchdowns.
“We need to keep getting better at what we’re doing,” Heindl said. “There are still mistakes along the way — missing assignments, staying on blocks and gap responsibility on the defensive line — but we’ve gotten better at that as time has gone on and we hope to continue to get better.”
Perhaps the biggest reason behind Ridgway’s emergence, Heindl said, has been its improvement on the offensive and defensive lines. The Elkers returned one starter to the unit in Mikey Steis, but his preseason injury forced even more new faces to become acclimated with line play at a varsity level.
“We really struggled there at the beginning of the year,” Heindl said. “We had five brand new faces across the board there, and we definitely took our lumps early, but they’re starting to gel at the right time.
“Like we told the kids going in, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. We’re hoping that we can build off the momentum (tonight) but we know we’re going to have our hands full with Smethport.”
Smethport has stumbled without many of the players who fueled its four-consecutive postseason appearance streak.
The Hubbers have found an emerging star in Ryan Pelchy, however, a tailback they knew they’d need to rely on in 2022. Still, scoring has been a struggle for Smethport, which averages just more than eight points per game.
“Smethport is a tough place to play and their program has gone in a positive direction for the last few years,” Heindl said. “You can throw records out; we’re looking forward to a good challenge and we know they’re going to bring it.”
ELSEWHERE IN District 9 tonight, Otto-Eldred (4-2) visits Coudersport (4-2) for a pivotal Class A and Region 3 match-up.
Each side continues to vie for a spot in the committee-created District playoff field, while Coudy also tries to stay undefeated in league play. Elk County Catholic, which visits Bucktail, will be rooting for O-E after last week’s loss to Coudy.
Port Allegany travels to Union/A-C Valley for the first of three consecutive games against teams south of the Interstate-80 corridor that made the playoffs last year and appear bound for them again. The Gators will look to stay undefeated in Region 2 before a premier showdown with Redbank Valley next week.
St. Marys (4-2) will look to hand DuBois (4-2) its second conference loss, as everyone chases Central Clarion (6-0) in Region 1. Bradford (0-6) visits Brookville (2-4), where the Raiders come off last week’s upset victory over St. Marys.