SMETHPORT — Ridgway set out to prove that last week’s victory over Keystone was no fluke.
The Elkers (2-5) continued their winning ways at Smethport, scoring four first-half touchdowns in a 42-6 thumping of the Hubbers. Ridgway scored twice in the first quarter and twice again in the second, building a four-score halftime lead that it wouldn’t relinquish.
Smethport dropped to 1-6 with the loss. Ridgway will look to carry its momentum into next week’s league clash with Brockway.
Port Allegany 42, Union/A-C Valley 14
RIMERSBURG — Port Allegany (6-1) began its quest through the southern half of District 9’s best with a convincing victory over Union/A-C Valley (4-3).
The offense came from a variety of sources for the Gators, as Blaine Moses, Peyton Stiles and Noah Archer each logged double-digit carries. Moses ran 16 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns, Archer ran it 10 times for 42 yards and two TDs and Stiles added 10 rushes for 71 yards.
Archer also caught seven passes for 65 yards and Stiles hauled in two for 10 yards, as Drew Evens completed 9-of-13 pass attempts for 75 yards and an interception. Evens also had a rushing touchdown, notching three carries for 50 yards.
The Gators scored three times in the first half, building a 22-0 lead at the break before shutting the door on the Falcon Knights. U/A-C struck midway through the third quarter, but the Gators controlled the game from there and put it away with back-to-back touchdowns in the fourth.
Stiles put an exclamation point on the victory with a 74-yard kick-off return touchdown in the final two minutes.
Moses led Port’s defense with eight tackles, while Archer had 7.5 tackles. The Gators will welcome Redbank Valley (7-0) to town next week for perhaps the District’s most-anticipated regular season game.
Cameron County 52, Sheffield 0
EMPORIUM — A pair of 100-yard rushers led Cameron County (2-5) to its second win in as many weeks, as Sylus Pearson ran eight times for 137 yards and two touchdowns against Sheffield (0-7).
Malaki Zuckal added 11 rushes for 123 yards and a score, while Jameson Britton had six carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Maddox Baughman rushed six times for 44 yards and a score while also completing 2-of-3 pass attempts for 44 yards and a TD, which went to Brevin Lewis.
CC built a 45-0 halftime lead before coasting the rest of the way. Gage Mott-Macalush ran the ball seven times for 35 yards for Sheffield, while Colby Barr completed 5-of-15 pass attempts for 55 yards.