SMETHPORT — Ridgway set out to prove that last week’s victory over Keystone was no fluke.

The Elkers (2-5) continued their winning ways at Smethport, scoring four first-half touchdowns in a 42-6 thumping of the Hubbers. Ridgway scored twice in the first quarter and twice again in the second, building a four-score halftime lead that it wouldn’t relinquish.

