SMETHPORT — Smethport gashed Kane’s defense on its first possession.
After that, however, it was all Wolves on Friday night — especially in the second half.
A group defensive effort and a game-changing fourth quarter sequence allowed Kane to take control on Smethport’s Senior Night. In a game where penalties and turnovers were abundant, the Wolves’ dominant defensive performance set them apart in an otherwise sloppy game.
The Wolves used Sam West’s speed, Addison Plants’ power and some well-executed pass plays to score their points, letting their defense take it from there in a 26-12 victory.
“I’m just really proud of those guys,” Kane head coach Todd Silfies said. “A couple things early that were my fault schematically, but we made a couple adjustments and the guys played a whale of a game.”
Smethport marched down the field on its opening possession, using its ground game to move the ball before Ryan Pelchy finished the drive with a 12-yard rush. From there, however, Kane stymied the Hubbers’ run game and took away its attempts to throw, forcing a bucket load of punts while struggling through a slow offensive start itself.
Smethport’s second score came with 8:33 left in the second quarter, when Jonah Ganoe found a seam up the middle and ran 46 yards nearly untouched. The run gave the Hubbers a 12-0 lead, but it was also their last offensive threat of the night.
“They brought a lot of pressure that we couldn’t handle up from,” Smethport head coach Joel Lent said. “That’s a good defense and they knew how to handle us at the line.”
Kane responded to the Smethport score by opening up its passing game.
A long completion to Dane Anderson moved the Wolves down the field before Kyle Zook found Landon Darr for a 17-yard touchdown connection on 4th and 9. Darr burned his defender with a double move, leaving him open in the end zone.
After Smethport led at the half, things started to go south for the Hubbers when they fumbled the second stanza’s opening kickoff. Kane went to the ground with Plants on a few counter plays — which it would ride the rest of the night — and capitalized on the turnover with a three-yard TD rush from Plants.
“I think (Plants) did a really nice job of showing he’s a little bit more than just a fullback,” Silfies said. “(Zook) made some great throws when we had it and I thought Coach Smith made some great calls on offense. He was setting things up and he stuck to his game plan, and I’m proud of him for that.”
Smethport finally began to move the ball again as the third quarter waned, but Kane turned the Hubbers over on downs in the red zone.
With a two-point lead in-hand and less than 10 minutes to play, it appeared as though the Wolves might want to take some time off the clock. Zook pulled down a fake screen pass, however, and hit a wide-open Sam Lundeen for a 45-yard touchdown.
Smethport fumbled the ensuing kickoff back to the Wolves. Kane then negated a penalty with another long completion to Lundeen, setting up a five-yard score by West for the Wolves’ second touchdown in less than a minute.
After stopping Smethport’s drive late in the third, Kane had turned the game on its head in the opening minutes of the fourth and didn’t look back from there.
“It was a total defensive effort and great job by our secondary; we were making changes in coverage on the fly and they really responded to it,” Silfies said. “We were able to capitalize on the mistakes that we made and I thought our defense responded really well.”
Plants finished with 16 rushes for 126 yards and a touchdown, while West added 14 carries for 47 yards and a score. Zook completed 13-of-26 pass attempts for 199 yards and two touchdowns.
Pelchy notched 15 rushes for 56 yards and a score for the Hubbers, while Ganoe had 10 carries for 53 yards and a TD. Aidan McKean made three receptions for 28 yards.
Pelchy also led the Hubber defense with 11 tackles and a fumble recovery. Trystin Taylor, Ganoe and JoJo Leet each had eight tackles, and Ganoe grabbed an interception while Leet also recovered a fumble.
Plants, Ricky Zampogna and Aaron Smith were around the ball on defense all night for Kane. The Wolves’ defensive backs did a stellar job in pass coverage, as well, repelling Smethport’s late-game attempts to get back into the game.
“I can’t say enough about (Smith’s) effort on the defensive line,” Silfies said. “He said coming in that he was confident in his ability and I thought he had the best game of his life tonight, and he’s had a lot of good ones.”
Smethport recognized its 10 senior players before the game, a group that has helped lead Lent through his first season as head coach.
“I was in Peewee and Pony football with those guys; I’ve been with them since they were 8 years old,” Lent said. “They’re going to be missed.”
Pelchy, McKean, Taylor, Leet, Preston Alfieri, Owen Holmberg, Jaxon Faes, Keegan Watson, George Persing and Jacob Knapp were each honored pregame.
“They did not give up,” Lent said. “It didn’t matter if it was a one-score or three-score ballgame, they kept fighting for us and that’s what we preached all year long. I’m very proud of them for that.”
Smethport finishes its season at 1-8. Kane, meanwhile, improved to 2-7 and will host Bradford next week to close the year.
“We’re growing up as a football team,” Silfies said. “It’s not the year we wanted to have but all we can try to do is grow up every week and it feels good to get a win.”