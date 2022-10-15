ST. MARYS — Don’t count out Cameron County quite yet.
Entering the game with a 2-5 record, the Red Raiders were on the outside looking in at the District 9 Class A football playoff picture. CC shocked Elk County Catholic (6-2) Friday, however, as a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns sealed a 28-13 victory for Maddox Baughman and the Red Raiders.
CC did a masterful job of slownig down ECC’s rushing attack, holding the Crusaders to just 2.4 yards per attempt. CC ran for 127 yards to ECC’s 88, including 17 attempts for 59 yards and a touchdown by Jameson Britton.
Malaki Zucal added 14 carries for 56 yards, while Baughman ran nine times for five yards and two scores. Baughman scored the game’s first touchdown on a 1-yard rush in the second, and later added a second on a 2-yard run in the third quarter before connecting with Brevin Lewis for a 28-yard score in the fourth.
Britton’s 2-yard rushing score with seven minutes to play sealed the deal for the Red Raiders, who shut out ECC in the second half after Noah Cherry accounted for a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter. Cherry finished with 12 rushing attempts for 56 yards and a score, and his lone pass attempt was a 29-yard touchdown connection with Shawn Geci.
Isaac Dellaquila led ECC with seven tackles, while Britton had seven for CC. The Red Raiders handed ECC its second league loss, momentarily moving into a tie for first place in Region 3.