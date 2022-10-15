ST. MARYS — Don’t count out Cameron County quite yet.

Entering the game with a 2-5 record, the Red Raiders were on the outside looking in at the District 9 Class A football playoff picture. CC shocked Elk County Catholic (6-2) Friday, however, as a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns sealed a 28-13 victory for Maddox Baughman and the Red Raiders.

