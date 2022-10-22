Facing their last home game of the season, and despite a 42-14 loss to Karns City, fans packed the bleachers at Parkway Field to celebrate the 14 seniors on the Bradford High football team.

“Things didn’t go well for us on scoreboard wise this year. Despite all the negativity that gets thrown at them on a weekly basis, (the seniors) showed up every day,” Bradford head coach Jeff Puglio said. “Bradford is a very unforgiving town sometimes and they really showed up with a positive attitude every Monday and I think that’s all you can ask for.”

