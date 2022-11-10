PORT ALLEGANY — The same storyline has held true for the Port Allegany football team since August.

The Gators knew they weren’t going to surprise anyone this season, given the wealth of talent they returned from last year’s District 9 Class A semifinalist team. This year, they’d be the favorites, a team with a deep backfield to run behind as talented an offensive line as one will find in this part of the state.

