Rosters for the 50th anniversary of the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic continue to grow.
Set for the night of Aug. 5 at Parkway Field, the football game, which matches graduated seniors from each side of the Big 30 border, is actually only the 49th time it will be played with No. 47 in 2020 canceled due to Covid.
Today marks the third group of additions, four to the New York squad and five to Pennsylvania. New York has 13 players so far; Pennsylvania 15.
When rosters are complete before the annual Media Day, on May 21, squads will number some 42 players. Pennsylvania leads the series 23-22-3.
Added today for New York are Pioneer’s Walker Bekiel and Mateo Rodriguez and Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Raiden Terhune and Hunter McInerney.
Pennsylvania’s addees are Otto-Eldred’s Brendan Magee and Blaze Maholic, Port Allegany’s Drew Evens, Smethport’s Aiden McKean and Warren’s Cayden Boyles-Wright.
BEKIEL was a 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver/defensive back who was a member of the Panthers’ football, basketball and track Section 6 finals teams. A high honor roll student, he has yet to choose a college but will major in mechanical engineering to work as a robotics engineer. He wants to play in the Charities Classic so he can “continue to get ready to play college football.” His favorite football memory is “beating Albion in the first round of the playoffs.”
Rodriguez was a 5-foot-11, 215-pound offensive guard/defensive end who was Pioneer’s MVP on defense as a junior and its offensive line MVP as a senior as well as being a Trench Trophy sectional winner. He has yet to choose a college but will major in business. He wants to play in the Charities Classic “to represent my school and community in the greatest spectacle of WNY football.” His favorite memory was “beating Maryvale to advance to the Section 6 championship game.”
Terhune was a 6-foot-2, 190-pound two-way end. He won the Jason Denfrund Memorial Award for character and earned the most improved player award. He has yet to choose a college but wants to play football. His favorite moment was “scoring my first touchdown.”
McInerney was a 5-foot-10, 165-pound offensive lineman/linebacker. A member of the National Honor Society, he plans to go to college to become a gym teacher. His favorite memory playing football was “the Super Bowl in 2018 when I scored the only touchdown for the Timberwolves that won the game.”
MAGEE was a 5-foot-11, 145-pound wide receiver/defensive back who was a three-year letterman. A high honor roll student, he will enter BOCES and join its welding program.
Maholic was a 5-foot-8, 130-pound running back/safety who was a two-year letterman in football (District 9 All-Star) and track having won both the North Tier League’s 300 hurdles and high jump titles. He will join the Marine Corps after graduation. His most memorable football moments were “getting the big upsets when we were the underdog.”
Evens was a 6-foot-1, 180-pound quarterback/safety who was a four-year letterman and two-season captain. As a senior, he was a District 9 All-Star at both positions and a Big 30 All-Star at QB plus being a Scholar-Athlete for the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of Honors/Awards in Sports. In basketball he was a four-year letterman and team captain, All-League as a junior and was named MVP in the Joe DeCerbo Memorial Shootout. In baseball, he was a two-year letterman, team captain and league all-star his junior season. His best memory playing football was “winning the District 9 championship.”
McKean was 5-foot-10, 175-pound wide receiver/defensive back who was his team’s offensive MVP as a senior and a District 9 Small School All-Star at cornerback as a junior. He will pursue a career in computer science. His favorite memory playing football was “playing against Coudersport during my sophomore year and having a big pass breakup to help seal the game.”
Boyles-Wright was a 5-foot-11,160 pound wide receiver/defensive back who was a team captain as a senior and two-time All-District All-Star at wide receiver. He will attend Edinboro University play football and major in early childhood education and psychology. His favorite memory playing football was “beating Oil City in my junior year Homecoming game.”