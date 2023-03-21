Well, as general manager Brandon Beane predicted, the Bills, up against the NFL salary cap, have not been particularly active in free agency this month.
Though it’s still ongoing, most of the unsigned players are peripheral performers, with the exception of an Odell Beckham Jr. who is likely out of Buffalo’s price range given his skills as a wide receiver.
Marv Levy, the Bills Hall of Fame former coach, had a saying that “the best free agents you sign are your own.”
And, on that account, the Bills went 50-50 with their two most important ones. They lost middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, a player who drew mixed reactions from the Buffalo faithful (some said he had too much potential to lose, others claimed he made too few big plays). Instead, Chicago signed him to an absurd four-year, $72 million contract, $50 million guaranteed.
In fairness to Beane, there’s absolutely no way the Bills could afford to pay a linebacker, even one still only 24 years old with presumed untapped skills, $18 million a season.
However, Buffalo did re-sign Jordan Poyer, coming off an injury-interrupted season, and though he’ll be 32, teaming with Micah Hyde, he gives the Bills one of the NFL’s top safety tandems. We’ll never know whether he got other offers or if he merely assessed the grass wasn’t greener.
Beane also signed in-house unrestricted free agents Ike Boettger (guard), Tim Settle (defensive tackle) and Sam Martin (punter) plus restricted ones Dane Jackson and Cam Lewis (both cornerbacks) and linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Tyler Matakevich, though the last three specialize with kicking teams.
MEANWHILE, the Bills’ seventh-year GM — though he was not involved in the 2017 draft — has been desperately trying to bring the team back under the cap.
He’s reworked the contracts of quarterback Josh Allen, edge rusher Von Miller, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, linebacker Matt Milano and running back Nyheim Hines.
And, on Friday, the day after Beane had declared “We love Isaiah,” apparently they didn’t love Isaiah McKenzie enough to keep him …putting the slot receiver on waivers and saving $2 million against the cap.
The bromance Bills’ offensive coordinators Brian Daboll and Ken Dorsey had with him was always a mystery.
They touted McKenzie as some sort of super weapon and he “acted” the celebrity part via community appearances and podcast interviews. And though clearly a bit of a self-promoter, he was a genuinely good guy.
But his numbers didn’t speak to his reputation.
In 4½ seasons and 68 games with Buffalo he had 183 touches — 137 receptions and 46 rushes — or less than three per game. McKenzie scored 15 touchdowns — 11 receiving, four rushing — or just over three per season.
His lack of production was so concerning that the Bills swallowed their pride and re-signed controversial free agent Cole Beasley to play the slot over last season’s stretch run.
SO FAR in free agency, the Bills have lost, besides Edmunds, backup quarterback Case Keenum to Houston, for a bigger contract and to play in his hometown, and reserve tackle Justin Murray to the Raiders.
They’ve added QB Kyle Allen, a good friend of Josh’s, who has 19 games starting experience in four seasons with the Panthers, Commanders and Texans.
Buffalo’s best addition, though, is likely guard Connor McGovern late of the Cowboys, who presumably will replace 35-year old now-free agent Rodger Saffold who faded badly late last season.
The Bills also signed two wide receivers, Deonte Harty (Saints) and former Dolphin Trent Sherfield, the former also a kick return specialist and the likely successor to McKenzie in the slot.
In addition, Buffalo re-signed former practice squadder Greg Mancz, a center who had been taken by Las Vegas.
Next up, though some more free agency activity is expected, is the draft set for April 27-29 in Kansas City where the Bills have six picks — rounds 1-6, no seventh — with their first-rounder No. 27 overall and clearly some holes to fill.
