The Bradford Raptors Peewee team completed its undefeated season by winning the 2022 Olean Area Youth Football League championship, the program’s first.
The Raptors defeated the Kane Tornadoes, 24-18, to finish the year at 7-0. Kane finished 5-2 overall.
Kane got on the board first in Saturday’s championship game, bringing the score to 6-0.
After a few plays, Buck Jackson scored his first of three touchdowns for Bradford on a 58-yard quarterback sneak. After Kane scored again, Xavier Drake answered for the Raptors with a 22-yard touchdown, leaving the teams tied at 12 entering halftime.
After a few punts back and forth, Jackson would score again on a 30-yard touchdown run. Kane answered yet again, but Jackson’s final score for Bradford came with under two minutes to play and proved decisive.
Jackson scored on a seven-yard keeper before Caydence Lekas sealed the game with a fumble recovery.
In the Pony championship game, the Warren Dawgs avenged a 2-0 loss to the Coudersport Falcons and claimed a 12-6 victory.
Warren’s Collin Havers scored on a one-yard touchdown run and Tanner Stuart scored on a quarterback keeper. For Coudersport, Chase Williams found the end zone on a 20-yard rush up the middle.
This was Warren’s first year in the OAYFL, and it finished with its first championship.
The OAYFL will be holding its annual Enzo Magaro Little 30 All Star game this Saturday at Cameron County High School. Admission to the showcase is $3 for adults and $1 for kids.
Five players each from Smethport, Port Allegany, Coudersport, Warren Hogs, Warren Dawgs, Kane Tornadoes, Cameron County Storm and the Bradford Raptors will be featured. Kick-off will be at 6:30 pm.
Representing Bradford this year will be Brady Rosendahl, Mason Thomas, Drake Pessia, Roland Lipps-Schine and Jacob Calkins.