bradford raptors

Saturday’s victory over the Kane Tornadoes sealed the Bradford Raptors Peewee football team’s first-ever OAYFL Championship.

 Photo submitted

The Bradford Raptors Peewee team completed its undefeated season by winning the 2022 Olean Area Youth Football League championship, the program’s first.

The Raptors defeated the Kane Tornadoes, 24-18, to finish the year at 7-0. Kane finished 5-2 overall.

