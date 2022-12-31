This is the kind of Monday Night Game game executives at ABC/ESPN have been hoping for all season.
A matchup of two of the best teams in their conference, both with outstanding quarterbacks and with the AFC’s top seed and a playoff-opening bye possibly at stake.
Welcome to the Bills (12-3) versus the Bengals (11-4), Sunday night at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium (8:30, WKBW-TV, ESPN-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM).
The game matches the AFC East and North champions, respectively, both bidding for the conference’s top seed. Buffalo currently owns it, but a loss to the Bengals would likely drop the Bills to No. 3. Kansas City would probably take the top spot as it would have the AFC’s best record if it beats Denver Sunday — 13-3 — even though one of its losses was to Buffalo. The Bills would fall to third, as they would have the same record as Cincinnati, 12-4, but the Bengals would have the edge via the head-to-head win.
All three of those teams could win the conference, and it’s lone first-round playoff bye, heading into next weekend’s finale, that’s what makes Monday night so important.
“WHAT IT comes down to is two good teams led by two really good quarterbacks ,” said Bills coach Sean McDermott of Buffalo’s Josh Allen and the Bengals Joe Burrow. “We just haven’t played (Cincinnati) which is a bit unusual as we’ve played other (conference) teams multiple times … but we haven’t played them (last meeting Sept. 2019, 21-17 win at Orchard Park). Because we haven’t played them in (three years), you have to put in more time as opposed to teams you’ve played before, just to acquaint yourself and get familiar with who they are and who their personnel is and schematically what they like to do.”
And the last time the Bills and Bengals played, Cincinnati didn’t have Burrow.
“You watch Joe in college, he’s been successful, you watch him in the NFL he’s been successful as well,” McDermott said. “I haven’t gone against him in the NFL, but you watch him on tape and he’s extremely smart, he knows everything he needs to know at a young age to be in full control of the offense. He gets them in and out of the run game and does a really good job at the line of scrimmage. From what I’ve heard, he’s a product of his hard work.”
Burrow and Allen have decidedly similar stats. Allen has thrown 32 touchdowns with 13 interceptions with a 96.1 passer rating and seven rushing scores.
Burrow has passed for 34 TDS with a dozen picks, five running touchdowns and a 102.3 passer rating.
But they have one decided difference.
Allen has one marquee receiver in wideout Stefon Diggs who has 101 catches for 1,325 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Burrow has three: JaMarr Chase, 960 yards, eight TDs; Tee Higgins, 1,022 yards. seven TDs; Tyler Boyd, 711 yards, five TDs.
“You don’t come across a team with three receivers like they have and the yards they’ve built up collectively (nearly 2,700 yards, 205 catches and 20 TDs,” McDermott said. “That’s unusual in the NFL to have three receivers that have had that level of success. It’s one of the many challenges their offense presents.”
Allen has built a friendship with Burrow.
“He’s all (foot)ball … a heckuva talent, a heckuva player and I have a lot of respect for him as a person and a player,” he said. “That’s especially true given the injury he had as a rookie, then coming back and kind of lighting the league on fire. It’s been super impressive to watch and his whole story is interesting … starting at Ohio State, then transferring out and spending two years at LSU and having one of the greatest seasons ever in college football history.”
BUT ALLEN knows Monday’s result won’t rest sorely on their right arms.
Burrow has feature back Joe Mixon, who has rushed for nearly 800 yards and six scores, plus two on receptions. Allen counters with Devin Singletary, who also has nearly 800 yards on the ground with five rushing TDs plus one through the air.
“The more you can do, the more versatile and multiple you can be on offense, obviously it creates a bit more of a problem for a defensive coordinator,” Allen said, “but it’s still about going out there and executing.”
Because the Bills are playing the last game of Week 17, their final injury report has yet to be released. But as of today tight end Dawson Knox (hip), linebacker Matt Milano (knee), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and defensive end Boogie Basham (calf) were limited in practice and safety Jordan Poyer (knee) and special teams standout Taiwan Jones (hamstring) did not participate.