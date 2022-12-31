allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles in the pocket during the Bills 35-13 win over the Bears.

 Mike Wulf/Buffalo Bills

This is the kind of Monday Night Game game executives at ABC/ESPN have been hoping for all season.

A matchup of two of the best teams in their conference, both with outstanding quarterbacks and with the AFC’s top seed and a playoff-opening bye possibly at stake.

